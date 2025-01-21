Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's Instagram return leaves fans questioning living arrangements

On Monday, Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen delighted her Instagram followers with her first post of the year, but many were left with questions about her home…

Sharing a series of family photographs from over the festive period, the Yorkshire Shepherdess wrote: "I made such plans over Christmas and the New Year. Get more organised, delegate a bit more and put some time aside for posting on social media platforms. Here I am, more than halfway through January having actioned none of the above."

Under the post, one fan enquired: "Is the cottage finished yet???," referring to the fact Amanda and her ex-husband Clive are currently renovating an old building, called Anty John's, turning it into their dream home.

"Are these pics of you all living in Anty John's?," another asked. With someone else adding: "I was wondering that too!"

A fourth admitted: "Itching to see more of the new home you're creating for your cubs and you."

One of the photos shared by Amanda, of a gorgeous wreath, has certainly been snapped inside their new cottage, and its brown windows overlooking the gorgeous view are a giveaway.

WATCH: Amanda Owen reveals why she has lost sleep over renovation project

The last slide was simply a photograph of the floor, which could be the new stone flooring inside their family home.

The image with three of Amanda's girls and a goat on their sofa appears to have been taken inside their existing property though, suggesting they are spending time in both during the build.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty John's Farm, which is currently being restored.

Who will live with Amanda at Anty John's?

Speaking to the BBC, Amanda actually revealed she didn't know which of her nine kids would be moving into the new property with her. "Don't ask me who's going to move in, I've no idea," she said. "But I have plenty of people who are vying to move in. It's all about looking to the future, the children and making it [so] that they have the ability to stay around here and to be able to find work around here."

Amanda and her brood of children

This year, Amanda's fans will be able to sink their teeth into a new series of Our Farm Next Door, where they will get a good look at the renovation progress. Representatives confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year. So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm.

"We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here. Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family this past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."