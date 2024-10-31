Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin and Hailey Bieber's $16m financial drama over Palm Springs second home - report
Justin Bieber and his home in Palm Springs© Backgrid

The 'Baby' singer bought a home in Palm Springs last year

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Justin Bieber is reportedly facing financial drama regarding a sprawling mansion he owns in Palm Springs, California.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, who is married to model and Rhode Beauty founder Hailey, 27, with whom he recently welcomed his first child, Jack Blues Bieber, purchased a home in the A-List populated area of Coachella Valley, close to Palm Springs, in January 2023.

However, the 'Baby' hitmaker has now reportedly been handed a $380k tax bill on the home. 

Justin Bieber is facing a $380,000 overdue tax bill on $16.6 million Palm Spring Mansion.© Backgrid
Justin's home in Palm Springs he bought in 2023

According to a report in the US Sun, official documents state that half of the tax payment was due on October 12 and has not yet been paid.

The other half of the large sum is said to be due by April 2025. The total sum is reported as $380,349.

HELLO! has reached out to Justin's representatives for comment.

The report on Justin's tax bill comes shortly after US outlets reported that the award-winning performer has been left unimpressed with his old management's handling of his eyewatering $300 million fortune and his financial assets.

Justin was previously managed by Lou Taylor of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, with whom he cut ties earlier this year.

justin and hailey bieber with baby bump© Instagram
Justin and Hailey became parents in August

The singer had been looked after by the talent company since 2022 but had grown "upset" with how his former business managers have been handling his money. 

Justin was also reportedly considering taking legal action against the company, though this has not been confirmed by the star or his representatives.

Hailey Bieber in a leather jacket looking at Justin Bieber in a brown shirt and backwards cap© Raymond Hall
Justin and Hailey Bieber pictured in 2023

Justin and Hailey's $20m primary residence in Beverly Hills

It's not known how much Justin and Hailey frequent the Palm Springs house he purchased last year, however, the couple predominantly reside roughly two hours away at their $25m mansion in Beverly Hills.

The couple moved into their family home in August 2020 and Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack, in August this year. Since then, they have mostly laid low at their home with their newborn.

The new parents are fortunate to have plenty of space to accommodate their growing family. The enormous mansion has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and sits on acres of land.

It also has lavish dining rooms, a kitchen fit for a chef, an infinity pool, a music studio for Justin, a basketball court and plenty of outdoor space.

Hailey Bieber in garden of California home© Instagram
Hailey Bieber in garden of California home

One photo shared by Hailey shows the model outside in their huge backyard. The garden is tucked away and shielded by trees and tall palms for added privacy. 

A pretty pergola can also be seen in the background, no doubt a stunning place to enjoy al fresco dining.

