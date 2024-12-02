Hailey and Justin Bieber's outdoor Christmas tree at $25m mansion will surprise you

It's going to be an extra special holiday season for Justin and Hailey Bieber as they will be celebrating their first Christmas as parents.

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their firstborn, Jack Blues Bieber, in August and it seems the family of three is already getting into the festive spirit.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey, 28, gave her large, dedicated following a glimpse into how they are kicking off celebrations by sharing a photo on her Stories of the statuesque Christmas tree they've placed outside their home.

© Instagram Hailey shared this photo of their outdoor Christmas tree

The photo shows the tree located just inside the gates of their $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Despite the high price tag of their home, the tree is somewhat understated.

Rather than opting for decadent baubles and opulent decorations all over the tree, Hailey and Justin have, perhaps surprisingly, chosen to go for a simple yet chic look instead.

The tall tree is beautifully adorned with delicate fairy lights which add luminous color to the entire outdoor area. We've not yet seen what decorations they've opted for when it comes to an indoor tree, but we're looking forward to finding out.

This time of year is full of celebrations as Hailey also recently celebrated her 28th birthday.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin welcomed their baby boy in August

The Rhode Beauty founder gathered her closest friends and family for some ultra-glamorous festivities to mark another lap around the sun.

In a series of photos shared on her social media, Hailey could be seen looking sensational in an all-black ensemble including a chic black tailored jacket with fluffy lapels and cuffs.

Hailey made the theme of her birthday bash martinis, an ode to her favorite drink, and was seen holding the glamorous cocktail in many different shots.

The mother-of-one also paired her nail art with the theme with adorable mini olives painted on her baby blue nails.

© @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber stuns at her 28th birthday bash

Meanwhile, Hailey has treated her fans to the odd peek at baby Jack. After melting fans' hearts with some Halloween photos that showed their little one dressed as a pink mole-rat from Kim Possible, the model then shared a sweet photo more recently of Jack strapped to her chest while she and Justin went for a cosy walk.

Hailey and the baby were wrapped up warm in hats and thick coats, while Justi walked beside them in camo-print fleece with a matching jacket.

© Instagram Hailey shared a new photo of her baby boy Jack

Her followers loved the rare photo of Jack, with one commenting on the post: "I wasn't expecting a pic like the first one today."

A second replied: "I was about to tear up it's so adorable." A third added: "Thank you for this photo Hailey, you're amazing."

Neither Hailey nor Justin have spoken out at great length about their new chapter as first-time parents – further proof that the husband and wife are fiercely private about their life as a family of three.