7 of the best room diffusers to create a spa-like experience at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cast your mind back to the last time you stepped foot into a luxury spa; we bet you were treated to a wall of seductive scent that instantly told your body it was time to relax. Recreate this transformative experience in the comfort of your own home with an electric room diffuser from our round up of the best aromatherapy machines, including bargain buys from Amazon and the one everyone's talking about from NEOM...

MORE: 26 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

This diffuser comes with the option of soothing sounds to really add to your relaxing ambience, and the glass dome can be switched to different calming colours.

Ultrasonic diffuser, £59.99, Ellia Adore at HoMedics

The rave reviews keep flooding in for this star buy and one customer said: "The NEOM diffuser is the best on the market bar none!! It’s silent in use and with a huge selection of essential oils, it cannot be beaten!! I love it… them… I have two!!"

Wellbeing pod, £90, NEOM

SEE: Celebrity bathrooms that could be mistaken for spas

CALM: 14 wellness trends to try in 2021 that will help manage your anxiety

Known for their gorgeous candles, we aren't surprised that this scent-sational diffuser from The White Company is a big hit too. The chic design means you'll probably want this one out on display.

Electronic diffuser, £65, The White Company

This ceramic design is simple and chic, and there's a nifty timer function so you can schedule in your scent boost throughout the day.

Ultrasonic diffuser, £50, John Lewis

A bargain buy that comes with an LED-light which can provide a rainbow of colours and a handy remote control to adjust the settings. For under £20, how can you go wrong?

Essential diffuser, £18.99, Amazon

This traditional-looking wooden diffuser comes with six different oils to try – the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to get into aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy diffuser and oils, £36.99, Homasy at Amazon

DISCOVER: Kickstart your fitness goals with a 30-day FREE subscription to Results Wellness Lifestyle

This is an aroma diffuser, humidifier, and atomiser all in one, and it comes with lavender and citrus oils to kickstart your collection.

Dewdrop diffuser, £80, Young Living

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.