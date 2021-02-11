﻿
room-diffusers

7 of the best room diffusers to create a spa-like experience at home

Favourites from NEOM and The White Company

Rachel Avery

Cast your mind back to the last time you stepped foot into a luxury spa; we bet you were treated to a wall of seductive scent that instantly told your body it was time to relax. Recreate this transformative experience in the comfort of your own home with an electric room diffuser from our round up of the best aromatherapy machines, including bargain buys from Amazon and the one everyone's talking about from NEOM...

This diffuser comes with the option of soothing sounds to really add to your relaxing ambience, and the glass dome can be switched to different calming colours.

black-diffuser

Ultrasonic diffuser, £59.99, Ellia Adore at HoMedics

SHOP NOW

 

The rave reviews keep flooding in for this star buy and one customer said: "The NEOM diffuser is the best on the market bar none!! It’s silent in use and with a huge selection of essential oils, it cannot be beaten!! I love it… them… I have two!!"

neom-diffuser

Wellbeing pod, £90, NEOM

SHOP NOW

Known for their gorgeous candles, we aren't surprised that this scent-sational diffuser from The White Company is a big hit too. The chic design means you'll probably want this one out on display.

the-white-company

Electronic diffuser, £65, The White Company

SHOP NOW

This ceramic design is simple and chic, and there's a nifty timer function so you can schedule in your scent boost throughout the day.

john-lewis-diffuser

Ultrasonic diffuser, £50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

A bargain buy that comes with an LED-light which can provide a rainbow of colours and a handy remote control to adjust the settings. For under £20, how can you go wrong?

amazon-essential-diffuser

Essential diffuser, £18.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This traditional-looking wooden diffuser comes with six different oils to try – the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to get into aromatherapy.

homasy-diffuser

Aromatherapy diffuser and oils, £36.99, Homasy at Amazon

SHOP NOW

This is an aroma diffuser, humidifier, and atomiser all in one, and it comes with lavender and citrus oils to kickstart your collection.

young-living-diffuser

Dewdrop diffuser, £80, Young Living

SHOP NOW

