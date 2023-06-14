King Charles is all smiles in rare visit to Royal Lodge

His Majesty King Charles III was pictured smiling in the grounds of Royal Lodge in sweet photo

King Charles, 74, has reportedly asked his brother Prince Andrew to move out of his home of Royal Lodge, but in a rare throwback photo the royal was pictured smiling at the grand Windsor home.

The then-Prince Charles was pictured outside the little Welsh Cottage that stands within the grounds of Royal Lodge.

He was seen wearing tailored grey shorts, a ribbed jumper, long socks and smart brown shoes as he stood in the doorway of the building for a photo.

The special Wendy house was in fact a gift for Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II for her sixth birthday.

The miniature cottage is complete with a thatched roof, two floors, electricity, and a kitchen with running water!

The sweet children's play house still remains on the grounds, so Prince Andrew's grandchildren can make full use of it for their playdates at granny and grandad's.

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the royal has admitted that she overhauls the house every time they come to visit.

The Duchess of York said: "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!"

Sarah and Andrew still live together

Photos inside of Royal Lodge show it is full of antique pieces and traditional furnishings, however, thanks to Sarah's YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads children's books, we suspect there are lots of cuddly toys and fun props to hand at all times.

Will Prince Andrew be leaving Royal Lodge?

Despite reports that the monarch has requested he leave and possibly downsize to the nearby residence of Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live, Andrew himself has yet to make the move.

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with him, addressed the ongoing speculation.

Don't always believe what you read," she firmly said.

Pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

The royal has previously said that she doesn't even class the 30-room property as 'home'. "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she said.

In a previous interview with The Telegraph, Sarah spoke about her unique living arrangements with Andrew: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

