Shipping heiress Athina Onassis' $15m palace near Athens

Athina Onassis has cut her ties with her homeland of Greece, nowadays, preferring to live in a rural town in the Netherlands.

However, before her move away from Greece, the shipping heiress had a stunning villa located in Lagonisi, which lies just 30km away from the Greek capital city of Athens. The property was originally purchased by Athina's great-aunt, Kalliroi Patronikola, and it passed through several hands before eventually being sold to a Saudi tycoon for an estimated €15,000,000.

© GC Images Athina now doesn't spend time in her homeland

The selling of the property marked the end of an era, as it was the last property in the Onassis family that remained in Greece, after Athina sold off her grandfather's properties and private island.

Childhood memories

Athina visited the villa several times during her youth, including for a family wedding in 1999 when she would have been 14.

© P Anastasselis/Shutterstock Athina visited Greece during her youth

However, she also spent parts of her childhood there, often playing in the swimming pool or exploring the family gardens with her half-siblings and maternal relatives.

As Athina started severing her ties to her homeland, she stopped visiting the villa alongside her remaining family in the area.

Rooms and exterior

The stunning property is 823 square metres and is situated on a five-acre estate that includes a beachfront with views of the Saronic Gulf. However, the residents don't have to head down to the beach for a swim as it boasts its own swimming pool and artificial lake.

Photos obtained by Greek City News show a spacious living room, playroom and a gym, alongside seven master bedrooms, which include two suites. There is also a separate guesthouse on the estate for staff members, featuring two bedrooms.

© Getty Images Athina spent part of her youth in the home

The outdoor areas are just as exquisite and feature a fully equipped barbecue area alongside marble countertops.

The estate is also home to a chapel where the family have previously hosted weddings, including Athina's cousin, Giorgos Drakos.

Athina's other homes

Alongside her home in the Netherlands, Athina has previously owned an impressive estate in Florida which she shared with her ex-husband, Álvaro de Miranda Neto.

The home featured a 20-stall barn, a riding ring and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. She sold the property in 2017 for nearly £10 million.

© Stuart Clarke/Shutterstock Athina used to own the Greek island of Skorpios

The 40-year-old also inherited the Greek island of Skorpios from her family and it holds a special significance, being where her grandfather, uncle and mother are all buried. However, Athina has since sold the island to trusts controlled by Russian heiress Ekaterina Rybolovleva.