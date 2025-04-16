Lenny Kravitz's jaw-dropping Parisian home needs to be seen to be believed

Lenny Kravitz opened the doors to his stunning Parisian abode for Architectural Digest, proving that the stylish rocker is the proud owner of an even more stylish home.

The 60-year-old has lived in the mansion for 22 years after falling in love with the property in the early '00s.

A deep connection

"I walked in and said, 'This is my house.' Spiritually, I knew," he told the publication of the moment he first saw the stately home. Previously owned by the Countess Anne D'Ornano, Lenny then bought the property and renamed it Hotel de Roxie, after his actress mother, Roxie Roker.

"It was named after my mother because it was her dream to come live in Paris," he shared, adding that the abode features its own Roxie Room next to the grand salon.

The French hideaway is overflowing with personal touches, which perfectly pay tribute to Lenny's family.

© Getty Images The mansion is named after Lenny's mother, Roxie Roker

"This house continually pays tribute to my ancestors and as you'll see as we walk through the house there's photographs of them everywhere," he told AD. "All of this photography tells a story throughout the house through black history, American and African."

"It's being elegant, sophisticated, but with soul, you know? With your heart [and] with your spirit," he continued.

"Because design and elegance without that feeling is just designer names and you know stuff. But when you're collecting and it really reflects who you are, what you are, where you've been, it's beautiful.”

A family affair

The library "means the most" to the father of one, as it is stacked with his mother's books, providing a connection to the actress who passed away in 1995.

He also has a portrait of his grandfather, Albert Roker, hanging in the dining room in pride of place. Lenny's home is a contradiction throughout, combining elements of maximalism and comfort.

"It's comfortable, clearly. But also chic," he said. "It's got a lot of ethnic and African elements mixed with European because I love that balance of African, European, and Afrofuturism mixed with midcentury pieces. I love things that are extremely glamorous and also extremely brutal."

An unusual abode

© Getty Images Zoë will inherit the Parisian home from Lenny

The eclectic place features a room dedicated entirely to the late boxer, Muhammad Ali. "What I love about Muhammad Ali is the humanitarian work, the civil rights work; he was a freedom fighter, and that is so important," Lenny shared.

The most unsurprising aspect of his residence is the nightclub nestled in the basement, built in a speakeasy-style complete with a vintage disco ball. "My daughter's been having a lot of soirées here," he admitted.

Upon his death, the "Fly Away" singer will bequeath Hotel de Roxie to his only daughter, Zoë. He welcomed the actress and director with his former wife, Lisa Bonet, in 1988.

"It represents so many parts of my history, my story and evolution," he said of his happy place. Lenny also owns homes in Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, the Bahamas, and Brazil.

For more of Lenny's incredible Parisian home, see below...