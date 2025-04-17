King Charles proceeds with changes at Balmoral that Queen Elizabeth II never agreed to

King Charles has shared an update about his upcoming plans for Balmoral Castle in Scotland via the property's Instagram page, and it is news that has delighted fans.

After the castle opened its doors to members of the public for the first time in 2024, it will do the same again this summer.

The post, shared to 141,000 followers, read: "Don't miss your chance to book a Balmoral Castle Interior Tour in 2025! Additional tickets have been released for May and June, but availability is limited.

"Following the historic opening of the castle’s doors in the summer of 2024—for the first time since its completion in 1855—we are once again delighted to offer exclusive private tours, guided by our experienced team.

"Journey through history, from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s purchase of the Balmoral Estate to the present day. You’ll have the rare opportunity to view a selection of rooms within the Castle that are still used by Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as other members of the Royal Family."

© Keystone, Getty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960

One follower penned: "I'm so looking forward to visiting your stunning Castle in July it’s [going to] be like busman’s holiday for me as I work at Highclere Castle famed for being Downton Abbey and other things too." Another added: "Wow, I want book tickets soon."

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign she decided to keep Balmoral a private space for herself and her family, and did not open it up for public viewing.

Buckingham Palace overhaul

A major change that the former Queen was aware of though is the overhaul of Buckingham Palace.

There is a 10-year, £369 million project taking place to update the palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating.

© GC Images The palace is undergoing renovations

The royal family website reads: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents. The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

The renovations have delayed His Majesty's big move to the palace as the royal couple will not be moving in until works on their private apartments are completed. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process, in 2027.

© Getty Images The exterior of Charles and Camilla's home Clarence House

At the moment, Charles and Camilla reside in Clarence House, where they have lived since 2003. The Morning Room is a frequently used space inside the walls, used to host guests when they come to visit. And when photos of visits are released, fans get to have a glimpse inside the private home. It's a traditionally decorated room with an ornate fireplace and plenty of antiques and artworks.

