Lord Sugar blasted for 'harmful' plans at cherished Chigwell property

Lord Sugar is about to fork out a whopping £250,000 to invest in the winner of The Apprentice, and another big investment for the businessman is his incredible property.

Alan lives in an £8.5 million home in Chigwell with his wife Ann Simons where they have been since 1981. The five-bedroom residence sits upon a 10-acre estate and luxury features include a swimming pool and tennis court.

© BBC Lord Alan Sugar lives in Essex

The BBC star attempted to upgrade his house with a fence and large gates to secure the estate and renovate the driveway, but Epping Forest District Council refused the plans.

Planning Officer Mark Shearman said: "The application site is located in the Metropolitan Green Belt. The proposed development includes a new access, entrance gates and driveway road which fall outside of the residential curtilage of the dwelling.

"The proposed development is therefore an inappropriate development which is, by definition, harmful to the Green Belt. The proposed development would fail to preserve the openness of the Green Belt and would conflict with the purposes of including land within the Green Belt.

Alan lives in the area of Epping Forest

"No very special circumstances have been demonstrated that are sufficient to outweigh the significant harm to the Green Belt and to the purposes of including land within the Green Belt."

This wasn't the first run-in for Alan with the council, as he originally wanted to demolish the entire property and rebuild it, but this was also rejected.

Alan was granted permission, however, to build an outbuilding which includes a garden room and entertainment rooms. There's also a security office in the same building

See inside Alan's home gym

Alan prefers to keep his work and home life separate but very occasionally he does share glimpses inside his grand residence. The business mogul has his own private gym where he was seen exercising on a bike. The room also has an array of other workout equipment and a wall of mirrors.

Revealing his spacious home office one day, Alan shared the view from his desk. The far wall has built-in cabinets with multiple photos on display in various frames. Alan's desk is large with plenty of room for all of his important paperwork and the room has a unique glass sliding door on it to section it off from the hall.

Alan shared a look at his home office

Lord Sugar's fatherhood confession

Alan and Ann share three children: sons Simon and Daniel and a daughter named Louise.

On Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2019, Alan admitted he was not a "modern-day father" and missed out on things when the children were young – even the birth!

"I was not at the birth of Simon, the eldest," he confessed. "I was playing tennis. And I must admit I was not the modern-day father."

© Photo: Getty Images Alan and his wife

Quizzed on how many nappies he had changed, Alan replied: "Maybe two or three," before adding that he and his wife "had help" by the time their third child, Louise, arrived.

Alan did manage to instil a good nature into his children, describing them as "grounded".

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Alan Sugar with His son Simon and daughter Louise in 2000

"The thing is that we are very normal people," he explained. "We kept the children grounded and that's why they are normal people."

He added: "That's bigger than making the hundreds of millions or whatever you want to talk about."