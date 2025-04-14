Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 'exquisite' study in London townhouse

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi certainly have their hands full at the moment after welcoming their newborn baby daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, in January.

But it seems that hard work doesn't stop for Edoardo's property business.

The 41-year-old luxury property developer, who also shares three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth with Beatrice and is a proud dad to his eldest, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, is the CEO of Banda Property, which often shares the latest updates and transformations of the beautiful homes they design all over the world.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are now proud parents of two daughters

Taking to Banda's official Instagram page, the team behind the architecture company shared a look at the gorgeous Whistler Townhouse they designed, situated in the Chelsea Barracks, an exclusive and affluent area of West London, and one room in the townhouse prompted quite the response from its followers.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's high-end study at a luxury townhouse

A study area in one of the stunning properties in the high-end development was shown in all its glory on the social media post.

The room is designed as a luxury hideaway, with its interiors being distinctly Banda and nothing short of beautiful.

© Instagram The stunning study at a London property designed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his team at his luxury property developer company, Banda

Placed by the windows of the room is a minimalist desk made from dark wood material with a simple yet chic lamp placed on top.

Opposite, a small coffee table is placed in front of a plush boucle seating area.

But the room's pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the breathtakingly beautiful fireplace in the centre of the main feature wall.

© Instagram Banda Property, Edoardo's architecture company, designed this breathtakingly beautiful study at a London townhouse

Surrounded by gorgeous marble, the fireplace elevates the room entirely, adding a level of comfort, warmth and luxe to the area.

Above the fireplace is a minimalist piece of art, while on either side are the hidden shelves for books and ornaments.

The room, unsurprisingly, sparked a reaction from followers with one writing: "An exquisite space where every detail is thoughtfully curated - a perfect balance of texture, light, and architectural rhythm."

Another said they "adored" the fireplace, while Edoardo himself gave a seal of approval by commenting with a simple red love-heart emoji.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a successful architect and property designer. He married Princess Beatrice in 2020

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's growing architecture empire

In addition to designing homes in the Chelsea Barracks, Edoardo's team works hard to design homes in Kensington and also overseas in New York City and Paris, as well as designing luxury chalets in the Alps.

Meanwhile, Banda's signature style has sparked debate in the past.

A bedroom Banda designed sparked some debate View post on Instagram

After sharing a concept the team created for a children's bedroom, the muted neutral palette and minimalist design were met warmly by some, but less so by others.

One person said in the Instagram comments section that they adored the "calming" colour scheme and train set, while another said it was perhaps not a realistic representation of what a child's bedroom would look like.

Nevertheless, Edoardo and the team were evidently thrilled with the finished result, describing it as "soft, calm, and full of charm."