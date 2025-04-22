Meghan Markle lifts the lid on secret stay at Tyler Perry's $18m home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a breathtaking home in America with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but before they settled into their dream home, they used Tyler Perry's $18 million home as a private refuge amid their stateside relocation.

While both the Sussexes and Tyler himself have kept relatively tight-lipped about their temporary arrangement, the Duchess of Sussex has just opened up about that period during one of her podcast episodes.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of A Female Founder from Lemonada Media, Meghan revealed she was just like the rest of us during lockdown and was forced to dye her own hair!

In this particular episode, Meghan sat down to chat to Highbrow Hippie hair salon co-founder, Kadi Lee and at the start of the chat she reminisced about how they first met.

"So my family had just moved to California. We were staying in our friend's home, and because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye, and I thought, I'm going to look just like she does on the box. And instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair. And I texted Serge [Normant] and he said, 'You need to see Kadi', and you came over."

It sounds like Meghan had a very relatable pandemic experience in terms of her DIY beauty efforts, and it looked as though she also used that period to spend quality time with her family. During the couple's Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, we were given glimpses into Tyler's home, including Archie's temporary bedroom, complete with a grand four-poster bed!



© Photo: Netflix Tyler Perry gave the couple rent-free accommodation

During the filming of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan revisited the property with Tyler and as they gazed out across the vistas, they remembered exactly what it was like when they stayed there. Harry went on to explain how Archie and the dogs played outside together.

What has Tyler Perry said about the Sussexes?

© Leon Bennett Tyler opened his home for Meghan

Recalling giving Harry and Meghan a secret place to stay, Tyler told Kelly Ripa on her podcast: "Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything [was] happening online. Nothing. They don't even know, so weeks and weeks they were there. They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment."

In an interview with The Times, Tyler was quizzed on how he prepared the Sussexes ahead of their US move, and his response was very clipped. He responded firmly: "I didn't". He elaborated on his response by saying: "Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for."