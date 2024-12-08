Tyler Perry's two-word reply on helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a breathtaking home in America with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but before they settled into their own grand residence, they used Tyler Perry's $18 million home as a secret refuge during their huge stateside relocation.

In a new interview with The Times, Tyler was quizzed on how he prepped the Sussexes ahead of their US move. "I didn't," he swiftly and firmly replied. He elaborated on his response by saying: "Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for."

Tyler was careful about what to say about his close friends, and he added: "What I learnt about mentioning them — because there's this insatiable appetite to know all about them — is that any question that is asked becomes the headline of anything I say."

The beautiful home was a temporary residence for the Sussexes, along with their young son Archie, and the impressive abode features a ballroom-worthy lounge, a royal-esque kitchen and a study.

In Harry and Meghan's eponymously named Netflix show, they revisited Tyler's mansion where they reminisced about Archie and the dogs playing outside while overlooking the amazing vistas.

As well as his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion where the Sussexes have stayed, the billionaire has his own cabin in rural Wyoming and an entire Bahamian island.

Another area of the jaw-dropping home that was showcased during the filming was Archie's temporary bedroom, complete with grand four-poster bed! Although the 11-month-old tot slept in his cot at the time.

The main bed had been decorated with cuddly toys and a large 'A' cushion, making the little one feel right at home.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live now?

The A-list enclave of Montecito is where the Sussexes live now, and their stunning home is just as incredible as Tyler's, complete with a playground, outdoor pool, wine cellar and games room!

Fans were treated to lots of looks inside the residence, known as Chateau of Riven Rock, during their Netflix docuseries. Their vast garden space is a real highlight of their estate, and candid family videos have shown off their orange trees, flower garden and sweet chicken coop.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed that it was a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.