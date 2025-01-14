Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accidentally reveal renovation works at $29m mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently joining the relief effort amid the horrific LA fires, and while their mammoth Montecito mansion is currently safe, it is under a red flag warning.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed a few more glimpses into their wholesome home life when she shared a beautiful tribute to her beloved dog, Guy, who passed away earlier this month.

In one of the photos, showing two of Meghan's dogs sitting near their stunning outdoor pool, the couple's renovation works appeared to be inadvertently revealed.

WATCH: Meghan Markle shared tribute after death of beloved dog

In the distance, a row of green fences could be seen, sectioning off a part of their garden and beyond that the top of a gazebo was seen, which could be a workspace for gardeners or other contractors.

Can you spot the green fencing in the Sussex's backgarden?

It is unknown what kind of works may be taking place, but we know the Duke and Duchess are keen to make their sprawling mansion their own, adding beautiful décor throughout like Princess Lilibet's sweet room and their modern lounge.

Glorious garden

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's pool pictured before the moved in

The couple's sprawling garden is a total haven for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As well as the beautiful pool pictured above, they have a huge playpark with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

© Netflix Prince Harry and son Archie having fun in their huge garden

While Harry and Meghan are yet to showcase the playground, fans have been treated to a look at their chicken coop and glimpses of their idyllic orange trees.

Money making mansion

According to a Zillow estimate, their property has now doubled in value. The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million, which equates to £23.8 million.

Meghan pictured outside of private property

As the average US house price is now $357,469, also according to Zillow, making Harry and Meghan's pad 81 times more expensive than the norm.

In Harry's book, Spare, he touched on how the couple paid for their mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's chic home office was shown in their Netflix docu-series

But there was a chance that the royals may never have bought this dream house because they almost didn't go and view it as they thought it would be out of their price range.

Many people may be disappointed that Meghan's new show, With Love, Meghan isn't filmed inside their private residence, instead they rented a mansion nearby for the series.