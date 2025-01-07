Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive good news after the Duchess' comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be riding high after the buzz around the Duchess' Instagram comeback and tease of her new Netflix show, and now the couple have more good news…

According to a Zillow estimate, their mammoth Montecito mansion has now doubled in value!

The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million.

Zillow also states the average US house price is now $357,469, making Harry and Meghan's pad 81 times more expensive than the average!

The exclusive enclave of Montecito is very popular with celebrities and many A-listers also have homes in the area too, including the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Meghan's friend Oprah Winfrey.

They fell in love with the property, named Chateau of Riven Rock, as soon as they saw it and found a way to make the real estate theirs. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed the couple took out a mortgage to afford the residence when they published Finding Freedom. The extract reads: "As they settled into the nine-bedroom, 7.4-acres, 18,671-square-foot property (which, like nearly all average couples, they took a mortgage out on), Harry and Meghan enjoyed the lush grounds with Archie, who was now running around with boundless energy and making the most of the private playground at his disposal." Then, Harry confirmed this in his own book spare, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

Inside Harry and Meghan's family residence

The Sussexes have a wonderful life in the US and speaking in 2022, Meghan revealed what her pretty ordinary morning routine looks like with her two children. We've also seen her gardening and tending to the family's chickens in wholesome moments.

The outdoor space at the property has an array of amazing features like an outdoor pool, play area and kitchen garden. Inside it's just as amazing with a rustic kitchen, cosy lounge and secret wine cellar.

When the family invited the cameras in for their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, fans managed to see a lot of glimpses inside the beautiful home. We loved admiring their home office and Lilibet's gorgeous room.