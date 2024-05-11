Justin and Hailey Bieber's $20m Beverly Hills love nest to raise baby Bieber

Baby Bieber is on the way! Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have shared the exciting news that they are set to become parents for the first time.

The superstar couple, who wed in 2018, are thought to be expecting their little one around August after reports stated that Hailey is currently six months pregnant.

The pair announced the news to the world with a gorgeous video showing the mother and father-to-be seemingly renewing their vows while Hailey's bump was on full display.

WATCH: Justin and Hailey Bieber share their pregnancy with the world

Justin, a two-time Grammy-winning superstar singer and Hailey, a model and the owner of Rhode Cosmetics, live in a gorgeous mansion nestled in Beverly Hills estimated to be worth $20 million.

With its multiple bedrooms, huge living room space and a to-die-for kitchen, it's the perfect place for the husband and wife to start their family.

Check out Justin and Hailey Bieber's haven in Hollywood below…

1/ 7 © YouTube Kitchen Hailey is evidently a keen chef. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin took to her YouTube channel to give a full tour of her and Justin's kitchen at their home – which they moved into in 2021 – and it was clear that she is passionate about the layout, design and appliances in the cooking space. The chic kitchen is fitted with gorgeous marble-topped surfaces, with dark blue cupboards underneath adding a luxury feel. There's also a huge double oven with a full kitted-out stove on top and a spice shelve – labelled, of course – which is making us pretty jealous.

2/ 7 © Instagram Garden In the video shared from her kitchen, Hailey also said that she and Justin have an herb garden just outside the kitchen area which makes up just one part of the massive garden. In this photo, Hailey is seen on the huge lawn of the main garden space, which is likely a short walk away from the herb garden and main house. The garden is also tucked away and shielded by trees and tall palms for added privacy for the famous couple. A pretty pergola can also be seen in the background, no doubt a stunning place to enjoy al fresco dining.

3/ 7 © Instagram Pool area It wouldn't be a celebrity home in the Hollywood Hills without a pool now, would it? Justin shared this photo to his Instagram recently showing him relaxing in their infinity pool and separate jacuzzi area with a gorgeous sunset in the background. The couple no doubt love relaxing and cooling off from the LA temperatures in their pool area, and we bet they'll have plenty of fun times as a family swimming with their little one, too.

4/ 7 © Instagram Utility room The snap of Hailey posing in a room leading out to the garden shows the continued neutral theme and we love the wooden panels they have on the wall of this room. There are also cream cabinets for lots of storage and a mirror just behind Hailey to reflect light.



5/ 7 © Instagram Closet With Hailey being a model and Justin a performer, as well as the founder of Drew clothing, it's no wonder the couple have a huge closet. Hailey took this chic mirror selfie while wearing a structured blazer and stylish cap from inside the closet, lined with patterned carpet and plenty of racks for their clothes. Just behind Hailey in the snap are plenty of jackets and shirts for them to choose from.

6/ 7 © Instagram Living room Justin shared this photo of him trying on some sneakers with a pal inside the huge living room in their Hollywood mansion. We love the finer details in this room such as the cream, patterned chairs, wooden flooring and structured lamp shades hanging from the ceiling. Also in the photo, the corner of their wooden dining table can be spotted, as well as a wooden console table with a gold-rimmed mirror just above it, with pretty sconces on the wall adding extra light.

Hailey and Justin's baby announcement video sparked plenty of reaction from their famous pals.

Kendall Jenner wrote: "Ah here come the tears again," while Gwyneth Paltrow said: "This is beautiful news."

