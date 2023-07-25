Prince Harry's sweet dedication to daughter Lilibet inside home with Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex has revealed his home has a special area for daughter Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry, 38, lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and while the Duke has chosen a life away from the limelight he has given some insights into his wholesome US life.

In his memoir Spare, he detailed the moment a hummingbird invaded their family home, and consequently revealed a special feature within their private sanctuary.

He penned: "This hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."

The play area sounds idyllic for his daughter Lilibet, who is now two, and we're sure his son Archie has plenty of toys too, perhaps stashed away in his own room though.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet has a special play area at home

The couple's Netflix docuseries allowed fans to see inside Lilibet's magical nurser when Meghan shared a selfie with her darling daughter.

© Photo: Getty Images Harry's book had many revelations

In the second episode of their series, a black-and-white photo of Meghan and her daughter flashed up on the screen, which appeared to have been taken shortly after the little one was welcomed into the world in June 2021.

The room features beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

© Photo: Netflix Lilibet's nursery is stunning

The walls include a beautiful leaf motif, and a sweet squirrel sticker can also be seen above the door. This animal addition could be in homage to the wildlife in their garden as Prince Harry has previously revealed that his pet dogs love chasing squirrels in the yard.

The hit series also had a wealth of family footage in it, showing adorable moments of Harry and Meghan with their kids at home. In one clip, the Duke pushes his newborn daughter Lilibet around in a pram and another moment sees the family playing football along with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

© netflix Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet in cute family moment

The Sussexes, like many other families around the globe, will be embarking on the summer break with lots of family-friendly plans. Harry and Meghan needn't even leave Montecito to have holiday fun as there are so many tourist attractions on their doorstep.

The website Tripp Buzz details 24 things to do within a 10-mile radius, and we're convinced the little ones will love them.

© Getty Images The beach is perfect for sunset

The top spot on the list is Butterfly Beach, and it is recommended for watching the sunrise and sunset as well as swimming and surfing. We've seen Archie enjoying time at the beach in cute clips with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie. It would also be a great day out for the couple's three pet dogs, who have endless energy.

Other options include Lotusland, a beautiful botanical garden and Santa Barbara Zoo with a whopping 500 animals.