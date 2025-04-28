Meghan Markle's 'potent' cure for children Archie and Lilibet

As a California native, it comes as no surprise that Meghan Markle is committed to living a healthy life.

The podcaster frequently speaks about her love of yoga and reliance on a healthy diet and a strong supplement regimen for living well, and her faith in alternative health likely keeps her fit and well.

Meghan has been known to share her love of homeopathic remedies with other members of the royal family, including Prince William, who was reportedly "charmed" by her alternative approach.

© Max Mumby/Indigo William was charmed by Meghan's remedy

In his memoir, Spare, Meghan's husband Prince Harry wrote of a dinner with his brother and Princess Kate, when Prince William was feeling unwell. "Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote.

"He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

An alternative approach

While Princess Kate might be unconvinced by Meghan's alternative approach, we suspect Meghan might have recently turned to oregano to care for her children, after she spoke openly about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being "sick".

© Instagram Princess Lilibet Diana has been unwell

Meghan, 43, made the revelation in the second episode of her podcast, titled Confessions of A Female Founder, explaining: "My kids right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A… cough sirup all night and rubbing the back," Meghan said of taking care of the young royals.

On top of oregano, Meghan also relies on magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamins and ashwagandha, sharing her routine in a 2016 interview with The Chalkboard.

That's not to say Meghan eschews over-the-counter medicine altogether. When asked what she keeps in her bathroom cabinet, the former actress shared: "Tea tree oil, Nurofen, bandaids, yoga balm."

Oregano oil likely helped Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, though, with Together Health dietitian Lola Biggs explaining the benefits of the herb to HELLO!

"We all know oregano as the fragrant herb that brings a slice of the Mediterranean to our kitchens – but the oil from its leaves might just deserve a place in your wellness toolkit, too.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan has been nurturing Archie and Lilibet back to health

"As a dietitian, I'm always on the lookout for natural ways to support the body, and oregano oil is one of nature's most impressive multitaskers. From helping to defend against everyday bugs to supporting gut health, it's a little bottle packed with big benefits."

Shabir Daya of Victoria Health agrees, adding: "Throughout history, oregano oil has traditionally been used to support immune health and promote overall wellness."

Oregano health benefits

Oregano oil is naturally rich in compounds called carvacrol and thymol, explains Lola. "Not only do they add aroma to our cooking they also act like bodyguards – helping to keep unwanted bacteria and other troublemakers in check. In laboratory studies, oregano oil has shown impressive antimicrobial properties and can also help calm down minor inflammation, giving your body a helping hand when it needs it most."

She adds: "Some people find that using oregano oil at the first sign of sniffles, a scratchy throat, or feeling run-down can help ease symptoms and support faster recovery. One small study even showed that people using an oregano oil throat spray felt soothing relief within just 20 minutes while more research is needed, it's certainly an option many natural health fans swear by."

© Getty Images Meghan Markle loves natural remedies

How to use oregano oil

Lola cautions that how we take the herb is important. "Oregano oil is very potent, so a little goes a long way. Look for a diluted supplement or mix a few drops of oil with water, as directed.

"Some even like to add a drop to a bowl of steaming water and inhale the vapour to help clear the head. Just be sure never to apply undiluted oregano oil directly to your skin or mouth, as it can be irritating."

She adds: "Oregano oil isn't a miracle fix but it's a wonderful natural option to support your health, especially when you want a gentle, plant-based helping hand.

"As always, it's smart to check with a healthcare professional if you're trying something new - and remember that good food, plenty of water, and proper rest are always the first steps to feeling your best."

Shabir cautions: "When buying oregano, it's important to look for the real plant, Origanum vulgare. Some cheaper products are made from a mix of different plants that may taste similar but don't have the same healing properties. If you want the best quality, check that the label clearly says 'Origanum vulgare' and try to choose oregano from trusted regions such as Greece or Italy. Real oregano also has a strong, spicy smell, and organic options are often a safer choice to avoid blends and fillers."