Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's one 'very British' trait revealed

Whilst no doubt the Sussex children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will have taken on a slew of 'American-isms' - including their adorable accents - there is one very British thing the pair have adopted.

In the latest episode of Jamie Kern Lima's podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was handed a letter from her husband Prince Harry and their children and read it aloud.

It said: "From Archie and Lili via Papa. We love your cooking, we love your pancakes, and we love, love, love your hugs. You're the best mummy and we love you."

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet use the British spelling of 'Mummy'

Meghan was besotted by the message which she said was "so sweet" and that her kids were "the greatest". But another thing she highlighted was that her children have taken on the British spelling of "mummy."

The former Suits actress confirmed: "I also love that it's 'mummy', which is very British, instead of 'mommy.'"

Archie and Lilibet's Americanisms

Last week, Lilibet sent fans into a spin when Meghan shared a video of herself and Lilibet making a batch of the Duchess' strawberry jam.

In the clip, little Lilibet can be heard saying "It's beautiful," in her gorgeous Californian tones.

© Instagram Lilibet joined Meghan in the kitchen

Meanwhile, Prince Archie's American accent could be heard back in February in another at-home video from the Duchess.

This time, Meghan and her son were enjoying the sunshine in their sprawling Montecito garden, with Archie offering to help his mum water their beautiful orchard. See the video below.

WATCH: Prince Archie's adorable American accent in rare home video

The young Prince said: "...only if you want me," in his unmistakable Californian twang before taking the hose from his mother and giving the verdant plants a good drink.

But Archie and Lili's Americanisms don't stop at their accents. Every year, the sibling duo and their famous parents celebrate the fourth of July, a milestone holiday in the US calendar.

In 2023, the Sussexes watched the Independence Day parade in their hometown of Montecito.

The family-of-four joined families to see the line-up of vintage automobiles and floats from community organisations.

The duo will also likely have a very American education.

Montecito resident Richard Mineards previously shared some insight with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about the kind of education the young royals could have in California.

© Instagram The pair have so many Americanisms

"We have very good schools, which are not like England public schools but they're state schools. And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area," Richard revealed.

He added: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous. Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."