Lorraine Kelly dotes on blonde-haired granddaughter Billie on 'gorgeous' family holiday 

Lorraine Kelly is a doting grandmother to her daughter Rosie's little girl Billie, and she couldn't hide her delight at spending some quality time with her granddaughter on a trip to Edinburgh.

The TV presenter posted a photo of herself grinning from ear to ear as she held baby Billie in the sunshine. While Lorraine kept it casual in blue skinny jeans and trainers, a marked contrast to the elegant dresses and killer heels she normally wears while filming, her granddaughter looked so cute in a cream knit cardigan and frilly socks.

With her back to the camera, likely to protect her privacy, Billie showed off her adorable blonde hair.

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly enjoyed her family holiday to Scotland with granddaughter Billie

"The best time with @rosiekellysmith and baby Billie at the weekend. She spent time with her great granny and grandpa, and we explored Edinburgh from the perfect base @prestonfieldhouseedinburgh - the weather was gorgeous and Billie slept like a wee top thanks to the fresh air and long walks," Lorraine wrote in the Instagram caption.

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly is a doting grandmother

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement at being a grandmother. "It's the best thing being a Grandma, a totally different kind of love. Enjoy," wrote one, and another added: "I’m a Nanna but there’s nothing like it!" A third remarked: "Gorgeous photo."

Billie's birth

Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White was born in August 2024

Rosie and her partner Steve White welcomed baby Billie in August 2024, two months after the couple got engaged.

In an Instagram post, new mum Rosie announced her baby's name. "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here - 29-08-2024," she wrote.

"It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I’d heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

The 30-year-old mother-of-one has since shared an update about her "changing" daughter as she grows up.

She penned: "Six months in [shooting star emoji]. These pics were taken when Billie was around six weeks old, and I remember thinking then how far away six months felt. She was so teeny!

"It’s hard to imagine now, and everyone says they grow up so fast, so you need to enjoy it, but I’m loving watching her grow up and change (something I then feel guilty about feeling because it goes against what everyone says!)."

Rosie continued: "You don’t get a lot of feedback from them when they’re that small, but when they start to smile, giggle, and generally make ridiculous noises, it really is all worth it (this week’s development is impersonating a parakeet).

"So glad we have pics like this from @susheelschroeder to look back on. Thank you so much again for being so kind on the day and giving us such beautiful shots."

Family holidays

© Instagram Rosie Kelly and her partner Steve have taken their daughter on several trips

Billie may only be eight months old, but she is already well-travelled. As well as enjoying trips to Scotland, Rosie has taken her little one to Spain, documenting how she and her fiance navigated the airport with their daughter.

Their little girl was so well behaved, contentedly playing with her toys in her seat and cudding up to her mum in a sling.