Christina Hendricks' 'romantic' bedroom transformation inside quirky LA home

Christina Hendricks has spent years transforming her LA home into the quirky masterpiece it is today – but she still isn't done.

Just months after unveiling her "powder room glow up", the Mad Men alum, 49, has tackled another room makeover.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Christina shared the results of her "romantic" bedroom transformation – and it is a stark difference from the plain design she had before.

Posting several before-and-after photos, Christina has put her own stamp on the space mixing antique furniture with vibrant pops of color.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Okaaaaaayyyyyy. Excited to show you my bedroom transformation! I love waking up in this room and having coffee and peacefully cuddling with Triscuit. It's so romantic and COMPLETELY different from before, which was simple grey walls and a single modern bed."

She added: "Now, although I'm still looking for a corner settee and one more cozy chair, I'm nearly finished. We didn't have room for electrical in the mirror wall so I used these @pookylights sconces that are rechargeable. Enjoy! @farrowandball #sulkingroompink on the ceiling and #mahogony on all the trim."

In 2022, Christina opened up about her playful décor, telling Drew + Jonathan Reveal: "Some people want to unclutter their life and live minimally. I respect that, and I feel comfortable visiting them.

"But I always wanted to have one of those places that no matter how many times you visit, you notice something different, something whimsical."

She added: "I'd love it if my friends' kids walked into my house and found it magical — an elegant magic castle!"

While her home is filled with antiques, she admitted that she tries "to keep a balance."

"Not too many antiques, not too many modern elements," she explained. "I've read over the years if you like things, they'll go together.

"When I buy a new piece, I do try to make sure it complements what's already there, but if I truly love it, I'll find a way to make it work," she added.

Christina faced a challenging time when it came to renovating her Los Angeles home, but it's safe to say the results were worth it.

While her abode is edgy and eclectic now, with ornate and playful décor that mixes antique and modern furnishings, it previously resembled a pile of rubble.

After two years of renovations, Christina said in July 2023 that "all of the things they warn you about that could go wrong, went wrong. It has been an incredible journey of ups and downs. It's been so stressful."

In 2021, Christina got candid about the hellish time she was having remodeling her home and shared shocking photos and a video of the property.

Christina raged that there had been nothing done to the home for months and vented her frustrations over the contractor, writing: "Progress?????? Nooooooooo progress. Let me know if you want his name. He's truly great. #remodelhell #nightmare #contractornightmare."

She'd initially been excited to get started on something new and when she bought the house, she told fans: "I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"