Inside Christina Hendrick's lavish wedding to George Bianchini - see photos

Christina Hendricks celebrated her love in a charmingly unique style by tying the knot with George Bianchini in the enchanting city of New Orleans.

The couple's ceremony took place on April 20 at the historic Napoleon House, a venue chosen for its rich past and beautiful, eclectic ambiance which perfectly reflects their own spirits.

"The choice of New Orleans was very special to us both. We've always felt drawn to it, individually and as a couple," Christina shared with People, revealing the personal significance of the location.

The city, with its vibrant culture and romantic mystique, served as a middle ground in their long-distance relationship before they united permanently.

© Instagram Christina's stunning gown

Napoleon House, with its layers of history and textured charm, hosted the wedding. "It's got this rustic Cuban, Spanish, European textured, high-low feeling to it," Christina described.

The venue, known for its peeling paint and grand dining rooms, provided the perfect backdrop for their grand celebration, echoing the couple's appreciation for beauty in contrasts.

© Instagram Christina stunned in a white lace bridal gown and veil

The wedding was a festive gathering of close friends and family, numbering 76 guests, ensuring a cozy yet celebratory atmosphere.

Among those in attendance were notable figures such as Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and fashion designer Christian Siriano, enhancing the star-studded evening.

© Instagram Christina and George had a lavish yet cozy wedding

Christina took the lead in planning the intricate details of their special day, embracing the challenge of organizing such an important event from afar. "I've been filming in Ireland, so planning a wedding in a city where I don't live was like piecing together a beautiful puzzle," she explained.

Her decisive and detailed approach ensured that everything from the décor to the day's schedule reflected their personalities and love story.

The décor was a floral wonderland, curated by Christina and realized by New Orleans floral design studio Sharime Kayla. "I wanted it to be a festival of flora and fauna," she said, choosing a gothic and moody palette of plum, blush, and chocolate shades, which set a romantic and slightly mysterious tone for the evening.

© Instagram Christina's stunning bouquet

Their friend, Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, officiated the ceremony, adding a personal and heartfelt touch. "It was extraordinary having Shirley with us. She understands us so well," Christina beamed. The vows were deeply personal, written by Christina and George themselves, adding to the intimacy of the ceremony.

Fashion was a highlight of the celebration, with Christina wearing multiple outfits over the weekend, each crafted by incredible designers.

For the gala, she donned a custom gown by Katya Katya that moved her to tears upon the first fitting. "It was just so beautiful," she recalled. The ensemble was completed with a custom Claire Pettibone veil, adding an ethereal touch to her bridal look.

© Instagram Christina and Danny's glorious wedding kiss

The festivities included a vibrant second line parade, a beloved New Orleans tradition that saw the newlyweds and their guests dancing through the streets. This joyous procession symbolized the start of Christina and George's new journey together.

The celebration was rounded off with a sumptuous multi-course dinner featuring local delicacies, reflecting their love for the city's culinary heritage. Instead of a traditional wedding cake, the couple opted for Bananas Foster, flambéed tableside in a spectacular display, ensuring the evening ended on a sweet note.

Reflecting on the decision to marry despite previous hardships in love, Christina shared, "It's about making a commitment, celebrating it, and feeling different because of it. Marriage is a declaration that we're in this together, permanently."

This wedding wasn't just a union of hearts; it was a heartfelt celebration of love, friendship, and the joy of sharing life's beautiful moments with loved ones. "It was important to us to have this day, to bring everyone we love together, and make a memory we'll all cherish forever," Christina concluded.