Sting and Trudie Styler's unseen corner of $65m NYC penthouse is palatial

Sting and Trudie Styler are always elegant and stylish, so it's only right that they have luxury real estate to match.

In addition to their grand estate in Wiltshire, UK, which set them back £7.5 million ($9.9 million) in the late 1990s, and their breathtaking villa on a Tuscany vineyard, they are also the proud owners of a swanky apartment in New York City.

The widely decorated musician and the film director, who wed in 1992, parted with a cool $65 million to purchase their base in the Big Apple, and the palatial penthouse, from what we've seen, looks incredible.

Sting's unseen glimpse at Big Apple apartment

The couple are fairly private when it comes to their personal residences, but we have seen the occasional glimpse inside their homes, including the enormous terrace at the penthouse which has the most incredible view over Central Park.

More recently, however, Sting showed off a corner of what appears to be the living room area in his home, and it's so impressive.

© Instagram Sting holding up his 'Sting 3.0 Live' vinyl in his living at his $65 million NYC home

Unsurprisingly, the multi-talented recording artist has dedicated a large chunk of the room to music with a hi-tech sound system and turntable.

The Message in a Bottle hitmaker was proudly showing off his album, Sting 3.0, in vinyl format to celebrate World Record Store Day, and he showed his fans on Instagram a glimpse at his state-of-the-art set up.

In addition to the record player, a large television is mounted on the wall, while above there are multiple shelves stalked to the brim with books, frames, ornaments and more.

© Instagram The former Police frontman's media set-up at home is seriously impressive

Sting and Trudie Styler's NYC pad was a huge upgrade

The couple reside in the exclusive and upmarket building, 220 Central Park South, located in the heart of the city and known as one of the most expensive places to live in the area.

A listing at the time of the sale in 2019 described the apartment as having three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread over 5,807 square feet.

© Instagram Sting and Shaggy on Sting's huge terrace at NYC penthouse

According to Architectural Digest, the building is designed by Robert AM Stern Architects and is in an area so affluent that it's been dubbed "Billionaires Row".

Prior to buying his penthouse in Central Park, Sting and Trudie were renting a condo in the west Chelsea area of NYC.

The condo was located at 520 West 28th Street on the High Line where singer Ariana Grande also reportedly owns property.

© RBL/Bauer-Griffin, Getty General view of 220 Central Park South high-rise apartment in New York City

But before that, Sting and Trudie successfully sold their other stunning apartment on the Upper West Side in 2017.

The couple put their condo on the market and managed to bag $50 million – plenty to go towards their new abode.