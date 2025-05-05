Princess Eugenie's eclectic interiors revealed inside charming London cottage

Princess Eugenie recently joined her sister Princess Beatrice for a video call to discuss motherhood, inadvertently sharing a peek inside her very private royal residence on the Kensington Palace estate.

When she's not staying in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, who works with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development, Eugenie returns to their first-ever home in London, which they now share with their two young kids, August and Ernest.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie showed off her bold artwork inside Ivy Cottage

Eugenie moved out of her St James's Palace home with Beatrice and into Ivy Cottage shortly after announcing her engagement to Jack in 2018. In a rare video, Eugenie has revealed another corner of her eclectic yet colourful interiors.

© Gareth Cattermole The property is located on the Kensington Palace estate

Sarah Ferguson's daughter sat in a room with bright red walls and a large fireplace, both of which follow the rich, traditional interiors of other royal homes. Adding personal elements to the room, Eugenie topped the mantlepiece with crystal and framed family photos, which were not visible with the light reflected from the windows, while a giant black framed piece of artwork depicting a bird was the focal point and offered a modern twist.

Ivy Cottage interiors

Ivy Cottage has an idyllic exterior with a white picket fence

It marked a much more colourful interior than fans may expect, considering the charming chocolate-box cottage's exterior features a white picket fence, climbing roses and twee Georgian windows.

Last week, Eugenie revealed her white hallway with neutral furniture as she marked Jack's birthday with a photo of her husband holding hands with their barefoot son Ernest as they strolled down the garden path.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved into the London home following there engagement in 2018

However, the royal mother-of-two has shown off some of her bright additions to the property in the past. As she joined a video call alongside her mother, Sarah, and her sister, Beatrice, for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Eugenie revealed her moody, dark blue home office.

© Teenage Cancer Trust Princess Eugenie showed off her blue office during a chat with Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and with Teenage Cancer Trust

The room had a large bookcase and television unit painted in the same colour as the walls. A large screen was nestled inside, and shelves held plenty of photo frames, candles and other home ornaments.

Beatrice's interiors

During the promotional clip for Cressida Bonas' new podcast titled 'Lessons From Our Mothers', Beatrice also shared a glimpse inside her Cotswolds home with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Boasting a more neutral interior, their tranquil living room was decorated with cream walls and an array of prints, including a striking picture of houses perched on a steep hill.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live in the Cotswolds

The couple and their two daughters, Sienna and Athena, relocated to the Cotswolds in 2021. They purchased a farmhouse thought to be worth around £3.5 million with six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a separate guesthouse.

While the pair tend to keep their home lives private, they made some heartfelt comments about their families in the latest clip.

"I think being a mum is such a fantastic opportunity to re-parent yourself," Beatrice admitted, while Eugenie praised their mother Sarah's "strength" as the pair reflected on their childhood and how they're raising their own kids.