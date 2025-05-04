Princess Beatrice shares unprecedented peek inside seldom seen Cotswolds home 

Princess Beatrice has shared an ultra-rare glimpse inside her Cotswolds home where she lives with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters.

Appearing in a promotional clip for Cressida Bonas' new podcast titled 'Lessons From Our Mothers', Sarah Ferguson's daughter could be seen talking to the camera as she recorded segments for her podcast appearance.

In the snippet, which Cressida shared to Instagram, Beatrice was seemingly at home in her tranquil living room which had been transformed into a calm oasis complete with an array of prints, including a striking picture of houses perched on a steep hill.

The walls were a neutral creamy shade, while the ceiling had been painted white.

At one point in the chat, the mother-of-two, 36, switched locations and opted to film from a slightly different angle that showed a light-filled hallway in the background. Elsewhere, a small bookcase peeped in the corner, topped with a framed black-and-white photograph.

In the snippet, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie spoke about the important life lessons they've picked up from their mother Sarah, while also praising her strength and ability to bring joy and "show up".

"I feel so grateful that we actually get to share our mum with so many people, because she's such a force to be reckoned with," Beatrice said.

"I think being a mum is such a fantastic moment to actually re-parent yourself. She is just completely effervescent in her ability to bring joy. And no matter what's happening, or where she's going or what she's doing, she just turns up."

Beatrice's life in the Cotswolds

The royal and her property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi upped sticks and relocated to the Cotswolds in 2021 when they purchased a stunning farmhouse in the idyllic spot, thought to be worth around £3.5 million.

Little is known about their countryside abode as Beatrice raises her two daughters Sienna and Athena in private. However, it has been reported that the home boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms.

The family also have a separate outbuilding that they have converted into a guesthouse.

Also putting down roots in the Cotswolds are Zara and Mike Tindall who live on Princess Anne's rambling Gatcombe Park estate. The couple live in a delightful farmhouse complete with an ultra-modern kitchen and a seriously swanky party barn.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence live in the manor house at Gatcombe which was gifted to Anne by her mother Queen Elizabeth II when she married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

