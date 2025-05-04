Carrie Johnson's son Wilf has wild blonde ringlets just like dad Boris in new photos

Carrie Johnson's kids are absolutely adorable, and her followers are always delighted to see new photos of the wild-haired trio.

Taking to Instagram, the former media rep shared a series of family photos with a simple caption: "The last month has been pretty great [green heart emoji]," and from the pictures, it certainly looks like it.

The 37-year-old's fans were obsessed with the cute photos of all the kids, who are beginning to look just like their father Boris – especially Wilf, whose crazy blonde hair is a carbon copy of his dad's.

Scroll down to see the photos of the kids' unruly hair…

1/ 6 © Instagram Wilf, five, and Romy, three, looked so cute sitting on a hammock enjoying the sunshine. Romy's tiny pink and white floral dress perfectly matched the bow holding her hair in a ponytail, while Wilf's bright blonde curls were glowing in the light.

2/ 6 © Instagram In a separate photo, Wilf was seen befriending a small group of incredibly cute piglets. He looked so sweet in his enormous mustard yellow raincoat, and, with his jeans and wellies, he appeared to be more than ready for a day on the farm.



3/ 6 © Instagram Carrie also shared a holiday snap in the carousel, with her husband Boris making an appearance, as Wilf and Romy appear to be playfully fiddling with their father's hair. Wilf's hair looked a little less curly and a little more shaggy than usual, as he and his sister looked ready to enjoy a day at sea.

4/ 6 © Instagram Wilf's bright blonde curls and Romy's wild red hair stole the spotlight in another photo, as the two looked ready to explore. One follower commented: "Such a beautiful family Carrie," while another penned: "What wonderful childhood memories you are making".

5/ 6 © Instagram Wilf's wavy locks took the centre stage in this incredibly heartwarming snap, where the five-year-old could be seen gently stroking a relaxed-looking cat, who really seemed to be enjoying the attention!

6/ 6 © Instagram Carrie also surprised her followers with a candid bedtime snap, cuddling up to baby Frankie, whose curls are growing to be even thicker and blonder than his older brother Wilf's!

See a video of Boris and Carrie being photobombed by their son Wilf below...