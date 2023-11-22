Carrie Johnson's £3.8m home with three kids gets fairytale makeover in new photo

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have been putting their personal touch on their sprawling Oxfordshire home – and their latest update is stunning.

After leaving number 11 Downing Street, the couple moved to a Grade II-listed property Known as Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Features include nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, while the five acres of land also boasts a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and a moat.

The former PR expert revealed whimsical tree painting on her walls

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie revealed she had turned her attention to the interiors, revealing a period room with wooden floorboards, mustard yellow walls with picture rails and a pastel green ceiling. "The super talented @megboscawenstudio doing her thing!" Carrie captioned the photo, which showed the artist hard at work transforming the fairytale-worthy space with her back to the camera.

© Instagram Carrie showed off son Frankie's nursery

She was hand-painting trees, adding delicate green leaves to winding branches that snaked across the walls. It's not clear whose room it is, but it bears similarities to baby Frankie's nursery which follows an "English garden" theme.

However, the photo Carrie shared last week showed white walls, a white ceiling and no picture rails – so perhaps her latest photo was taken inside four-month-old Frankie's older sister Romie's bedroom.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson shared a peek at her son Wilfred's cute bedroom

This comes just weeks after the former communications and PR expert shared new photos inside her eldest son Wilfred's room, where a single bed with a cream and daisy metal frame was topped with a white quilted sheet with a mini raspberry print.

The three-year-old rested his head on two Rufflemouse cushions decorated with gymnastic figurines and striped ruffle trims, while the rest of the room boasted wooden floorboards and a chest of drawers covered with a rainbow-striped mat.

© Instagram Wilfred was pictured reading a bedtime story in his room

While fans wait to see the next glimpse inside the period house, they can read up about the history thanks to the former listing. "Brightwell Manor represents two distinct principal periods of architecture. The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the sitting room, family room and oak-panelled bedroom suite making up the oldest part of the property," it stated.

© Instagram Carrie lives with her husband Boris and three children

"The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house."

Oxfordshire has been home to Boris for several years, even before moving into Downing Street. He reportedly forked out £640,000 for a house in 2003 complete with four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Meanwhile, Carrie lived in Camberwell, South London, inside a modest flat thought to be worth £750,000 before she wed Boris.

