Carrie Johnson shares glimpse inside baby Frank's never-before-seen nursery in £3.8 million country home

Carrie Johnson and her husband Boris live in the most beautiful fairytale home in the heart of Oxfordshire, and on Thursday, the mother-of-three shared the impeccable details of their youngest son's new nursery.

Taking to her Instagram account, Carrie reshared a photo, originally posted by decorative artist Meg Boscawen, who created the most intricate English garden wall for the five-month-old in the most calming verdant colour palette.

The intricate decor in Frank's room is so calming

Alongside the image were the words: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]."

It's safe to say that the new room will be the perfect addition to what already is the perfect countryside abode, which could be something from a Disney film. The luxe £3.8 million property is featured in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in the heart of Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Carrie's youngest son Wilf also has a beautiful room

Other plush interior choices include a countless slew of frill-lined scatter cushions in a variety of homely fabrics dotted throughout the home.

In Carrie and Boris' bedroom they have opted for a dark hardwood bed frame, crisp white bed linen adorned with even more decorative cushions. The soft blue and white embroidery perfectly matches the blue and china lamp on their bedside table which is complete with a lampshade in the same fabric on the pillows.

The glorious room wash shown off by the 35-year-old mother-of-three when she posted a slew of heartfelt family photos upon the arrival of her youngest, Frank, back in July.

"A week of Frankie [red love heart emoji]. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?! [Laughing face emoji].

The Johnsons have teir own duck pond complete with a family of ducks

"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude [green heart emoji]."

"Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

Of course, no fairytale home would be complete without a plush garden of which the Johnsons are not short, and even have their own pond, complete with a family of ducks - just magical!