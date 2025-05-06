Martin Clunes doubles down on row with neighbours at £5m Dorset home

Martin Clunes' idyllic life with his TV producer wife, Philippa Braithwaite in Dorset is under threat as he faces an on-going neighbour dispute. His quiet life on a 130-acre farm in Beaminster has now been plagued by a row with the neighbours and he's just doubled down on his opinions.

The Doc Martin star has previously objected to plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill for "a private residential traveller site" so they can continue to live in a mobile home on land they own as they have done for 25 years, and Martin has now made a further submission to the committee expressing his concerns.

The committee expressed they believed Theo and Ruth were "new age travellers" which is why the submission is being considered; however, Martin disputes this idea and says that "persons cannot claim they are Travellers because of the way they project themselves".

The main bulk of the letter to the council committee reads: "It cannot be concluded that the applicants are persons of nomadic habit of life due to them visiting music and other festivals each year to sell items and help set them up.

© Mark Sheen/Shutterstock The star isn't happy with the proposal

"This would mean that many, if not all, stallholders at such festivals, as well as the roadies who travel with the festival organisers, retailers and bands would be classed as gypsies and Travellers within the planning definition, which clearly is not the case.

"Persons cannot claim they are Travellers because of the way they project themselves either by the way they dress, or living on a site without basic amenities or the company they keep, or because they travel to certain types of music festivals or fairs, here or abroad.

© Photo: Rex The actor began his complaints in 2023

"More precisely, there is no evidence that the applicants have ‘a cultural tradition of nomadism or living in a caravan’.

"Being on a committee supporting Travellers does not mean that they are a Traveller either, nor that the local community accepts them as such.

"What is to the point here is that there is no evidence that selling masks and other items at festivals and fairs is the applicants’ means of livelihood, as required as a test in law."

This dispute was raised by Martin back in 2023, and it is yet to be concluded.

What is Martin's home like?

A look inside of Martin's home

Martin and Philipa live in a wonderful traditional home in the countryside that's been highlighted on social media and television on occasion.

Over the years, their home has been home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

Inside, the couple have a cosy lounge with window seat, which wouldn't look out of place in a regal residence.

Talking about life on the farm, in an interview with the Daily Express, Martin admitted: "It’s my favourite place in the world."

© Getty Images picturesque Dorset town of Beaminster

He continued: “I can go for weeks without leaving the farm," he continued. "I like being connected to the seasons in a real way. Making hay, worrying about the grass, watching the leaves come and go, caring for the animals.

“I’m really happy there and never get lonely. I like travelling and am lucky enough to have been to and worked in some amazing places, but I’ve always got my eye on coming home."