Princess Beatrice's secret nod to husband Edoardo spotted in private Cotswolds home

Princess Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters, Sienna and Athena. We rarely get to see inside her private residence, but appearing on Cressida Bonas' new podcast titled 'Lessons From Our Mothers', Beatrice recorded from home.

It was unclear which room Beatrice was in inside her Cotswolds residence, as she spoke to the camera with wireless earphones in, but the space has been decorated with a neutral hue. Behind the Princess a photograph of a location akin to the Amalfi Coast was hanging on the wall. It could well be the spot where she said yes to her now-husband, Edoardo, as the pair got engaged while holidaying in Italy.

At the time, the statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

To run alongside the announcement, the couple had an engagement photoshoot at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park with amazing photos captured by Misan Harriman.

Beatrice revealed a beautiful photograph at her private home

Speaking about the couple, he said: “Everything clicks when they are together and that’s exactly what my lens captured. It was an honour to observe and document such love.”

A royal wedding

© Photo: PA Beatrice's vintage dress from the late Queen went on display

The royal couple then went on to marry in a reduced-capacity ceremony in Windsor, due to the pandemic restrictions. Beatrice wore a vintage dress from her now-late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Norman Hartnell for the big day.

Following her big day, Beatrice revealed that the dress would go on display – she penned: "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together," adding: "It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle."

Stylish sisters

The same video clip also gave us a chance to see inside Princess Eugenie's seldom seen property, Ivy Cottage, as she appeared on the podcast too. As they both spoke candidly about the impact their mum Sarah Ferguson has had on them, their diverging interior styles were showcased behind them.

Beatrice's property appears to have a minimalist theme with neutral décor and one hero photograph on the wall.

Eugenie lives at Ivy Cottage

Her sister, however, had an altogether different set-up. Eugenie's backdrop of choice appeared to be a lounge painted in a rich burgundy tone with a traditional fireplace. Instead of a photo, Eugenie has opted for artwork for her wall - a bird in motion with flapping wings. This is a design decision that makes total sense given the royal’s art-focused career.

She graduated from Newcastle University with a bachelor's degree in English Literature and History of Art and now she’s a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth. Last year, Eugenie told her Instagram fans that she was keen to share her love of art with them, posting a series of snaps admiring a Monet collection at a London gallery and vowing to share more in 2025.