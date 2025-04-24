Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is reunited with Princess Beatrice and daughters after 3,000-mile separation

Princess Beatrice has now been reunited with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after he jetted back from his business trip in New York.

The royal has likely been at home in the Cotswolds, holding down the fort with her two beautiful daughters Sienna and Athena.

Edoardo said, "Goodbye, NYC," on Wednesday, with a photograph inside an incredibly grand building with multiple floors.

Edoardo posted this as he said goodbye to America

It was a whirlwind trip for the businessman who appeared to only touchdown on Tuesday, at least only sharing his arrival with his Instagram followers then.

"Good morning, NYC," he wrote on a sunrise snap of the Brooklyn Bridge before documenting his morning coffee run ahead of his work for his company, Banda Property.

Edoardo shared a photo of Brooklyn Bridge after touching down in the US capital

Edoardo and his team often make trips around the world to work on various projects. In the past, they have decked out a $66 million skyscraper in New York and a breathtaking hotel in Switzerland. They've also been to Sydney, Dubai and New Delhi working their magic.

The company's website explains their ethos: "Whilst every project is unique, the philosophy behind each is unwavering: at Banda we strive to craft environments which are both intrinsically beautiful and faultlessly functional."

A double reunion

© Instagram Edoardo's eldest child, whom he shares with Dara Huang, spent Easter in Florida with his mother

It will likely be a double reunion at their Cotswolds home as Edoardo's son, Wolfie, has just jetted back from a Florida jaunt with his mother Dara Huang.

The mother-son duo visited Dara's parents across the pond for Easter, where they got stuck in with an array of wholesome activities such as cooking and playing with Lego.

© Instagram Dara shared a series of pictures and video - including this one showing Wolfie's handprints on the windows

Dara and Edoardo were previously engaged before parting ways in 2018, two years after welcoming their son.

On the subject of co-parenting, Dara previously told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

Beatrice also adores Wolfie and refers to him as her "bonus son," which is incredibly sweet.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi

Wolfie lives with his mother in London, but spends lots of time in the Cotswolds with his father too.

His mother Dara often showcases their spectacular London property with its jaw-dropping interiors as she's an interior designer just like Edoardo.

© Instagram Dara Huang outside her white brick townhouse

Speaking to HELLO! about finding art for her abode, confessing that Paris holds the key to some of her most amazing finds, she recommends a Parisian Flea Market called Marché Vernaison. "My best secret is a stall run by a lady called Didon Prince Claire. She has no email and doesn't answer her phone, but the place is incredible," Dara told HELLO!.

