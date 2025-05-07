Ruth Langsford's major 'revelation' in her 60s that fans unilaterally agree on

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford has shared her game-changing tips for organising her rainbow closet – and they might just be trick you need.

Taking to Facebook, the former This Morning presenter uploaded a reel backstage at QVC, showcasing her organised wardrobe.

She penned in the caption: "Getting ready for my @qvcuk show tonight and thought I'd share a few of the things that have been a real revelation in helping me stay organised… from clothing dividers, specialist hangers and shop-style sizing cubes!"

The 65-year-old continued: "They might seem like small things, but they make a big difference when it comes to keeping on top of it all!

"I get a lot of these bits from @morplan - not an ad, just genuinely love their stuff!" Ruth concluded, prompting her followers to drop any other clever organising tips they had to share in the comments.

Ruth Langsford's recent look divided her fans

Though the Loose Women star is frequently praised for her outfits, she grabbed attention when she swapped out her usual workwear for a very different style.

Marking the Oscars, the stars of the show dressed up in ballgowns, with Ruth stealing the spotlight in a gold sequin lace floor-length gown with a square neckline, figure-hugging silhouette and scalloped hem.

On a group Instagram post, the caption read: "We rolled out the red carpet for today's show of Loose Women at the Oscars!"

While fans were in agreement that the group all looked magnificent in their golden gowns, they were divided over which look was their favourite. "All stunning x Ruth you are glowing x," wrote one, while another penned: "Denise always looks fabulous."

"Kelly, you look gorgeous," wrote a third follower, and another added: "Ayda, what a stunning lady."