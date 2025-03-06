Ruth Langsford's £150 fitted gown divides fans

Ruth Langsford, 64, is often praised for her sartorial prowess, but she captured the attention of her fans when she swapped her workwear for an unusually glamorous appearance on Monday.

To mark the Oscars, the Loose Women stars dressed to the nines in red carpet-worthy gowns.

Ruth stole the show in a gold sequin lace floor-length dress with a square neckline, a fitted silhouette and a scalloped hem. The Goddiva dress retails for £150 and comes in ebony or ruby, as well as midi lengths.

She styled her blonde shoulder-length hair in bouncy curls with her fringe framing her face and smokey evening makeup.

"We rolled out the red carpet for today’s show of Loose Women at the Oscars!" Loose Women captioned an Instagram photo of Ruth alongside Kelly Brook, Denise Welch and Ayda Field.

While fans agreed they all looked stunning in their gold gowns, they were divided over their favourite look. "All stunning x Ruth you are glowing x," wrote one, and another added: "Denise always looks fabulous."

"Kelly, you look gorgeous," said a third, and a fourth commented: "Ayda, what a stunning lady."

Ruth's QVC line

© Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split in 2024

Ruth split from her husband Eamonn Holmes in May 2024, and has revealed in an interview with Woman&Home: "I am trying to now embrace the fact that I’m single and can make choices that are just about me."

One of the things she continues to focus on is her fashion range with QVC, which includes pretty jumpers to statement dresses.

© QVC The Loose Women star if focusing on her QVC line

Back in 2020, she sat down for an interview with HELLO! about catering to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

She said: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."