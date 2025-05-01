Ruth Langsford replaced on TV show – here's who taking over

Ruth Langsford is one of TV's best-loved stars, with her hosting duties seeing her take the helm on Loose Women and This Morning.

Given her impeccable presenting skills and warm demeanour, it likely came as disappointing news to fans of the host that she would not be appearing on their screens on Thursday.

It wasn't Loose Women or This Morning that Ruth was forced to step down from, but her QVC show., which sees her talk fashion and styling.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "I've got a horrible tummy bug so unfortunately can't do my show tonight."

© Instagram Ruth took to Instagram to share the bad news

Her disappointing post featured the star cuddling up to fashion stylist Melissa Hardy, with Ruth introducing the styling expert as her replacement.

"Thankfully the wonderful Melissa Hardy Stylist is stepping in for me, so I hope you can join her," Ruth wrote, adding: "Some lovely new pieces launching."

Melissa stepped in for Ruth View post on Instagram

Melissa sent her well wishes to Ruth, telling the QVC star to get well soon while she keeps her seat warm.

Who is Ruth Langsford's replacement?

Regular viewers of QVC likely recognise Melissa, as she is the show's resident stylist, often appearing alongside Ruth on screen.

As well as presenting and personal styling, Melissa calls herself a 'wardrobe detoxer', helping people to clear out their wardrobes – so handy!

Ruth Langsford health

Ruth takes extremely good care of her health, always preparing vegetable-packed lunches and salads to take with her for Loose Women filming.

She also swears by green juices to keep her feeling fit and well and despite being in her mid-60s, is as active as ever, regularly sharing insights into her daily exercise routine which comprises weight training and regular walks.

© Photo: Instagram Ruth Langsford always meal preps healthy lunches

Her health routine certainly pays off, as Ruth is rarely off sick from her various roles, though she did take some time to herself last May after it was announced that she and her ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes, had made the difficult decision to split.

At the time, Ruth was absent from Loose Women, but was welcomed back with open arms by her fellow hosts and supportive viewers when she returned.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Loose ladies were supportive of Ruth on her return

Since their split, Ruth has been thriving, keeping busy with her gal pals and enjoying summer breaks with them.

We hope Ruth recovers from her upset stomach soon!