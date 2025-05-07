Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's pool at $20m Byron Bay home goes on forever

There are plenty of impressive aspects of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's home in Byron Bay, but their endless swimming pool might just take top prize.

The couple moved into the home in New South Wales in 2015 and have since renovated it completely, not only to suit their taste and style but to expand its size, and now the property is said to be worth around $20 million AUD.

Due to the ever-sunny and warm climate of the southeastern part of Australia, it's not surprising that Elsa and Chris spend lots of time outdoors.

© Instagram Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have lived in Byron Bay since 2015

But their endless terrace and luxury swimming pool elevate it even further and make it the perfect place to spend plenty of time as a couple and with their three children, India, 12, and 11-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha. Luckily for them, the swimming pool overlooks the picturesque Byron Bay.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Elsa gave an insight into their busy life as a family of five, and it seems not only do they love playing together at home, but they also enjoy making the most of the stunning surroundings being so close to the beach.

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the MET Gala last year. The Thor actor and the Spanish actress are married and share three children together

"[The kids are] always making me laugh, especially Sasha, who loves to play pranks. But when they get into the 'he said, she said' stuff, I step outside and take a moment."

She added: "We're all very sporty. At home in Byron Bay, Chris and I love to take the kids surfing, riding or walking our dogs along the beach."

© Instagram This photo shows how dazzling the pool is. While dancing with a friend on their patio, Elsa was standing in front of the enormous pool once again, with the ocean in the background. The completely clear sky shining down on the ocean and pool ensures the entire photo is drenched in gorgeous blue.



© Instagram Most recently, Elsa shared a series of images on Instagram showcasing her "moments to remember," one of which was a video panning across the entirety of her swimming pool's length. The camera moved to show the infinity pool in the foreground, with the most beautiful pink sunset providing an epic backdrop. Elsa and Chris' pool area is not only generous in size, but also beautifully decorated with plenty of foliage. The infinity effect gives it a high-end hotel finish, and the fact that it faces the coast means they can marvel at the crashing waves of Byron Bay while taking a leisurely dip, as this snapshot demonstrates.

© Instagram This snap, meanwhile, gives us a sneak peek at the pool's layout. The couple have cleverly placed a pergola which is almost immersed in the water, meaning there is a perfect place to sit while also seeking some shade by the water.



© Instagram Chris and Elsa were soaking up the sun while celebrating Halloween last October, and the couple were pictured in their outfits outside. In the background, we get an idea of just how big their pool is, and we can also spot more furniture surrounding it, giving them and any visiting guests plenty of space to relax.