Dick and Angel Strawbridge rebrand as they announce 'lots of changes' at home

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have subtly rebranded by changing their Instagram handle from @the_chateau_tv to @thestrawbridgefamily, potentially distancing themselves from the hit-show that shot them to fame.

After their Instagram change, the couple revealed major renovation plans at their home with two children Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, 10. On Tuesday, they uploaded a photograph to their 373,000 followers, and it was of an antique-looking floor plan with new drawings on, highlighting the area to be altered.

WATCH: The Strawbridges discuss the controversial end of their show

The exact changes were not detailed though, and the cryptic caption read: "A very good morning to you! We’re busy…lots of changes and lots of activity at the Chateau! Any guesses? To keep up to date with what’s happening in our world, sign up to our newsletter! Link in bio. Have a terrific Tuesday!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their guesses on the changes, and many were on the same page. One suggested: "Kids getting their own bedrooms and their own bathroom? X" and another adding: "The children getting separate bedrooms and updating the suite’s again." A third wrote: "Having seen you guys in October for the tour I think Arthur and Dorothy are getting their own bedroom from what was mentioned then. Also, that the honeymoon suite is being moved is what I think is happening."

© Instagram The family are making major changes at home

Their children currently share a bedroom, and this is something the family have had to defend.

In a 2024 episode of Dick & Angel's Chat...Eau podcast, questions were taken from listeners, and one was intrigued if the brother and sister would stop sharing a room soon.

Angel remarked: "I don't think it's this year, I think we've got one more year. It's interesting because we thought that this year would be the year where they wanted their own bedrooms.

© Instagram Arthur and Dorothy Strawbridge currently share a room

"We talked about it at the end of 2023 and there was this moment where they both loved the idea of having their own bedrooms and then when I started to show them what the options could be, they were both like, 'No we're fine for another year'."

So perhaps the time has come for the siblings to have their own space inside their mammoth chateau home.

How much did Chateau de la Motte Husson cost?

The family have lovingly renovated their beloved home

Dick and Angel originally purchased Chateau de la Motte Husson for just £280,000 in 2015 and have spent the following years painstakingly renovating the property. It stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water so it took a lot of restoration to make it into what it is today.

The amazing estate boasts 12 acres of stunning grounds, and inside the chateau is a library and a grand salon.

Are Dick and Angel Strawbridge leaving the chateau?

© Instagram The Strawbridge family are staying put at the chateau

The rumours of the Strawbridge family departing their beloved chateau have no weight to them, and the couple set the record straight during an exclusive chat with HELLO!. Dick revealed that he and Angel are planning to stay put. "This is the long haul," said the former army officer. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future. "