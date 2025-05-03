Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly reveals details of shock surgery from hospital bed - 'I'll see you soon'
Lorraine Kelly reveals details of shock surgery from hospital bed - 'I'll see you soon'

Lorraine Kelly reveals details of shock surgery from hospital bed - 'I'll see you soon'

The ITV host is awaiting surgery…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Lorraine Kelly has revealed she is currently in hospital ahead of undergoing surgery on her ovaries in candid video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The ITV host, 65, shared the update from her hospital bed, telling fans that the procedure to remove her ovaries and her tubes comes after feeling unwell for some time. In the video, Lorraine reassured her fans that the procedure "is preventative" and that she "will be absolutely fine." 

Captioning the post she penned: "Getting keyhole surgery - all preventative - feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!"

Support flooded in 

Support came flooding in from the ITV star's celebrity friends. Susana Reid penned: "Sending you all the love in the world."

Meanwhile, Adele Roberts wrote: "Lots of love to you Lorraine! Get well soon xxx." Katie Piper added: "Hope you make a speedy recovery," alongside a red love heart emoji.

