Annabel Croft's very luxurious mobile home unveiled ahead of Strictly semi-final

Strictly star Annabel Croft is working hard behind-the-scenes ahead of the hotly anticipated semi-finals which are due to kick off this Saturday.

The former tennis champ, who is partnered with pro dancer Johannes Radebe, is hoping to sashay into the finals with a scintillating Salsa performed to Gloria Estefan's 'You'll Be Mine' followed by a classy Viennese Waltz.

© Getty Images Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023

But did you know that when she's not stepping into the limelight, Annabel, 57, enjoys travelling across the UK in her swanky mobile home?

The mother-of-three first purchased her Mercedes Sprinter campervan back in January 2021 with her husband Mel, and has been slowly renovating it ever since.

WATCH: Annabel Croft moved to tears while discussing late husband Mel

The star even has an entire Instagram account dedicated to her van 'Vannabel' where she posts regular renovation updates and sneak peeks inside her stunning mobile home.

Join us as we take a look inside her unconventional pad with a charming 'boat cabin' theme…

The cosy bedroom

Annabel has magically transformed the rear of the old parcel delivery van into a zen bedroom complete with a large double bed, spotlights and functional, mounted cupboards for plenty of storage.

© Instagram Annabel has created the cosiest bedroom

The interiors, nonetheless, are the real star of the show… In a bid to create a cosy space, Annabel has spruced up her heavenly haven with faux fur blankets, sumptuous white cotton bed sheets and stacks of neutral cushions.

The nifty bathroom

© Instagram The star's bathroom is so pratical!

Whilst van bathrooms are usually non-existent or tiny at best, Annabel's pristine wet room is a masterclass in making the most of limited space.

© Instagram We're obsessed with the funky porthole mirror

The space features glossy white tiles for a touch of luxury, a cassette toilet designed for campervans and a fixed shower to please even the unhappiest of campers.

The open-plan kitchen and living space

The heart of any home, Annabel's van kitchen boasts a gas stove, an oven, and a built-in sink complete with a chef kitchen tap. Surrounding the oven, the Strictly star has added two kitchen units topped with natural wood to create space for kitchen prep. She also has a small coffee machine to satisfy any caffeine cravings.

© Instagram Annabel has transformed her van into a plush mobile home

Above the gas hob, meanwhile, Annabel's van is kitted out with ample storage space for pots, pans and everything in between.

In light of the limited space, the ex-Wimbledon star has created a beautiful open-plan living area complete with a small wooden table, pinstripe blue banquette seating and even a wall-mounted TV for some entertainment on the go.

© Instagram The tennis star loves travelling across the UK

The space feels particularly homely thanks to the addition of small succulents placed on the windowsill and luxurious candles for the ultimate dose of hygge.

The exterior

© Instagram Annabel bought her van in January 2021

Moving on outside, Annabel has added three large solar panels to her van's roof so she can generate her own power when she's on the move.