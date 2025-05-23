Monty Don makes shock confession about wife's 'raggedy' home solution

The beloved Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don is a genius of garden design, but it's safe to say that he wouldn't be able to do it without his wife of more than 30 years, Sarah.

Sarah is the mastermind behind some ingeniously resourceful home solutions, and the latest one might just be one of the smartest yet.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills, Monty spoke about how Sarah had designed the curtains for the dog house, the sheltered area of the Radio 2 Dog Garden.

© Colin McPherson Monty Don and his wife Sarah have been married for over 30 years

He said: "We needed to have curtains, so my wife Sarah made a set of curtains from my old blue trousers, of which I had dozens that had worn out, you know, completely raggedy."

The celebrity gardener continued: "She cut them up and made a patchwork, and has made curtains. So, they're trouser curtains." See Sarah's innovative home solution in the video above…

Monty and Sarah's 'scruffy' Tudor home

Unsurprisingly for someone in his line of work, Monty has the most incredible home with Sarah in the picturesque Hertfordshire, which the couple purchased back in 1991.

© Instagram Fans of Monty Don on the BBC will be familiar with his potting shed

The historical Tudor hall house, known as Longmeadow, has a two-acre field behind it, which had been long abandoned when they bought the house; hence, the pair began a series of restorations that lasted decades, transforming the house into the marvel that it has become now.

Monty told The English Home: "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation."

He further added: "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."

© Instagram The exterior of Longmeadow, Monty Don's Herefordshire home, is breathtaking

Describing the property, he told the publication that it is "A Tudor hall house characterised by a lot of 500-year-old oak beams.

"Scruffy, quirky and spacious, it is designed around creative life rather than entertaining or impressing – there are 10 work rooms and studios but only one sitting room and four bedrooms."

Fans of Monty and Gardeners' World will be incredibly familiar with Longmeadow by now, as the house has served as the primary filming location for the show for nearly 15 years.