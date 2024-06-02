Strictly Come Dancing star Scott Mills weds fiancé Sam Vaughan in beautiful Barcelona wedding

Congratulations are in order as Strictly Come Dancing star Scott Mills has wed his partner, Sam Vaughan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the happy couple issued a joint post, sharing photos from their sun-soaked nuptials in Barcelona, Spain. "1st June 2024. The most magical day," read the caption.

Scott and Sam – who got engaged in 2021 – were surrounded by their closest friends and family on their big day. Capital FM presenter Chris Stark served as their celebrant while Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Jordan North, Calvin Harris and Vick Hope rounded out the guest list.

According to Mail Online, Pixie Lott performed a heartfelt rendition of How Long Will I Love You as Scott and Sam exchanged vows. "We both had the most incredible day. To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special," Scott, 51, said. "We are looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together."

© Instagram Rylan Clark was in attendance

Opting for classic black tuxedos, Scott and Sam looked incredibly dapper at their wedding and were both dressed by celebrity stylist, Stevie B Shindler. Following their ceremony, the duo watched in awe as a rainbow display filled the air.

After sharing photos from their nuptials, the newlyweds were inundated with sweet messages from Claudia Winkleman, Hannah Waddingham, Jeff Brazier, Richard Arnold and Claudia Winkleman on social media.

It's been almost three years since Scott and Sam first announced their engagement news in October 2021. Sharing photos of a room filled with balloons, radio star Scott wrote: "Some Happy News! After 4 years together I'm delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend.

"As @samvaughan89 knows, I always said I didn't think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam. You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you. As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start).

"We've had some amazing times, and I'm bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Sam posted a snap of his silver engagement ring. "On Saturday the love of my life asked me to marry him and of course I said yes!" he penned in the caption.

"I've had the most amazing four years and can't wait to continue our journey! I never thought I'd find somebody who's as obsessed with Sky News as me and I can't wait to call him my husband! @realscottmills."