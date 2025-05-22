Ruth Langsford's fans unite with concern as she shares new home video

Ruth Langsford often shares videos from her kitchen, cooking up a storm and preparing healthy lunches. On Wednesday, she shared a clip of herself whipping up a chicken dhansak and the comments section was full of concern for the star.

The flurry of worry was over her beautiful yellow top that fans feared would be stained with splashes of curry. "Careful of the splashes on that gorge yellow top," penned her friend and fellow TV presenter, Lucy Alexander. Another echoed the same sentiment, writing: "Looks delicious but I was concerned about splashes on your yellow sweater." And a third commented: "I too worried about your top, but not a drop on it.

Freezer goals

During the video, she also showcased a very impressive feature inside her kitchen as she reached for some frozen pineapple. The Loose Women star revealed that she has meticulously labelled every single section of her freezer so she knows where everything is. The drawers included labels like pizzas, fruit, ice packs, oven chips and fish.

Ruth has a beautifully organised freezer

Ruth seemed ever so pleased as she proudly presented her hard work to her 1.1 million followers. It's something that her co-star Stacey Solomon certainly would be proud of because she absolutely loves to label things at Pickle Cottage, usually helped out by her sister who has a label-making business, The Label Lady.

Solo living

The star has been embracing single life since her split from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, last year.

At the time, a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Ruth Langsford / Instagram ruth langsford now lives on her own

Since Eamonn left the family home, Ruth now lives alone as her son Jack is away at university.

Speaking about how she felt when Jack first left to live away from home, she told Rosie Nixon on HELLO!'s A Good Place podcast: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out," she explained. "I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."

Where is Eamonn Holmes living now?

© Getty Eamonn Holmes and Ruth broke up last year

Just after the break up, the MailOnline reported that he was living a "solitary life" in a small flat, but now he has a new partner, Katie Alexander, his living arrangements are unknown.

Katie was forced to quash engagement rumours after a flurry of excitement surrounding the couple. "Before anyone jumps to the #ringgate bandwagon, the camera is reversed so... RightHandRingFinger!" she wrote on a recent post.