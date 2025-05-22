Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's extra security at $29m mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reside in a gorgeously spacious Montecito mansion with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, so it's no wonder that they want to keep it as secure and safe as possible.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mostly private about their home, though royal fans have seen glimpses of the mansion worth $29m over the years. But the couple, who wed in 2020, ensure that it's on their terms.

Now that Meghan, actress turned entrepreneur and podcast host, has become active on social media again, the mother-of-two is posting more Lifestyle content to her Instagram page, including one of her arranging flowers underneath the gorgeous pergola in their garden.

Eagle-eyed fans might be able to spot the extra cameras they have in their home, with one being visible in the video. Given their status, it's no wonder they have installed security measures at home, and most mansions in the affluent area of Montecito would all likely have the same levels of security.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion is so dreamy

Safety is of high importance to the royal pair, with Harry finding himself in a legal ordeal regarding his private UK-based security being removed, something he appealed in court.

He attended hearings in London last month after challenging the High Court with their decision to remove his security, but ended up losing his appeal.