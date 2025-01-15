Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret gesture after divisive outing in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been out and about, helping those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Not only have they supported food banks and provided shelter to close friends at their home in Montecito, but Prince Harry and Meghan have also donated.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan have donated to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund

The couple, who reside in LA with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have donated to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund through their Archewell Foundation.

Altadena Girls, launched by 14-year-old Avery Colvert, has been set up to support teenage girls in the area to "regain their sense of self and confidence" after the fires.

"This fundraiser aims to restore normalcy for the teenage victims affected by this unfortunate event," a statement on the charity website states. "Avery, witnessing the profound impact on her friends and schoolmates, has embarked on this mission to provide essentials that are crucial for them to feel like themselves again.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan visit evacuees in Pasadena

"We are focusing on gathering clothes, personal items, beauty and hair care products - the everyday items that allow these teenagers to thrive and carry on amidst challenging circumstances.

"By contributing, you help us fund the necessary items that bring smiles back to our teenagers' faces and a sense of normalcy back to their lives. More importantly, you are helping us build towards long-term support."

According to MailOnline, the charity gave a "special thanks" to Archewell Foundation for their support on Instagram.

© Netflix Meghan postponed the launch of her Netflix series amid the fires

The kind gesture comes shortly after it was announced that Meghan's upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, had been postponed in the wake of the fires.



As of 15 January, the fires in Meghan's native Los Angeles have killed 25 people and forced hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate. More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, including homes and businesses.

HELLO! previously reported that Meghan and Harry are also providing shelter to friends at their Montecito home. The Sussexes released a statement on the devastating wildfires and shared several resources to supply aid.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," it read. "A state of emergency has been issued."

© Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan with their children at their family home in Montecito

They encouraged residents nearby to "open your home," adding: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating."

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan stepped out in Pasadena to volunteer where they spoke with wildfire victims and other helpers. However, their visit was marred by some criticism with Justine Bateman describing them as "disaster tourists".

The pair have donated clothing, children's items and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires.