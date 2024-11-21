Amanda Holden reveals how teen daughter Hollie is 'super upset' with her following Wicked premiere

Amanda Holden has had an incredible week, as not only did she attend the Wicked premiere, but she was named as the co-host of the Royal Variety Performance alongside close friend Alan Carr.

However, not everything is going smoothly for the presenter, as Amanda revealed that her daughter, Hollie, 12, was "super upset" with the star. Speaking on her Heart Breakfast radio show, Amanda shared: "I saw my daughter for an hour last night, she was super upset with me. I mean she's upset with me about something anyway every day."

The mum-of-two continued: "But you know when you've only got that hour to sort of go 'I love you, okay yes I'm sorry for...you know', I don't know what I did wrong last night to be honest, she's at that age."

Although Amanda still wasn't wiser to the issue, she hinted it might be to do with the star's workload and time away from home due to her busy schedule.

© Getty Images Amanada and her daughter had been on the red carpet earlier in the week

"I got into bed with her for an hour, I gave her nice tickles, that's what she likes, nice tickles on her arm," she explained. "And then she had a row with me about something and you just go out of the room going 'I rushed home, I'm knackered myself, I just want to go to bed and I've got a teenager'."

The row came after the pair were spotted having an incredible time at the Wicked premiere on Monday.

© Instagram The presenter has had a busy schedule recently

The Britain's Got Talent judge slipped into a skintight, glossy number from Atsuko Kudo complete with a waist-cinching belt and military-style sleeves. Meanwhile, Hollie looked elegant dressed in a blush pink pinafore dress embellished with dripping gems.

Ahead of the event, the mother-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes video with her Instagram fans. The joyous clip showed Hollie and Amanda undergoing spellbinding beauty and hair transformations.

© Instagram The star shares two daughterd with husband Chris

Amanda shares Hollie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The loved-up couple are also doting parents to daughter Lexi, 18, who is currently making waves in the world of modelling.

Lexi, who is signed with Storm, made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week back in September. Of her daughter's achievement, Amanda said at the time: "We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show."