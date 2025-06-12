Charles Spencer claws back 'peaceful' feature at Princess Diana's former home following close call

Princess Diana's childhood home, now owned by her brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, is set for exciting news after it was subject to almost irreversible damage.

Charles often dedicates his Instagram account to sharing updates about the historic property, built in 1688. In the latest, he revealed that the majestic lime avenue, which wouldn't look out of place at a royal residence, is making a comeback in 2025 after he had assumed "nothing would ever" regrow last year.

"First light this morning - the heavily-pollarded lime avenue at @althorphouse. These trees were cut right back last autumn - to the point that it looked like nothing would or could ever grow back.

"I will show you it in full foliage in two months," he wrote in the caption.

Dappled in sunshine, the scene was described as "beautiful" and "peaceful" by fans.

Althorp House was where Charles and his siblings – Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Diana Spencer – lived as children.

Following her death after a tragic car crash in Paris in 1997, Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake on the vast estate.

Karen's move

Charles previously shared the home with his estranged third wife, Countess Karen, and their daughter Charlotte. Meanwhile, Charles is also a parent to grown-up children Kitty, Amelia, Eliza and Louis with his first wife Victoria Lockwood, and Edmund and Lara with his second wife Caroline Freud.

In November 2024, Karen confirmed she was set to move out of the property as she detailed her difficulty finding temporary accommodation.

"It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we’ve finally found one.

"It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close.

"Now, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter! Lucky and Minty, who featured in this week's newsletter, moved to the new house earlier this week, ahead of the rest of us. They've settled in quickly and seem quite happy in their new space!"

Charles' living situation with new girlfriend

Charles began dating Professor Catrine Jarman after they first met when she visited Althorp for an archaeological investigation.

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday, to say: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am.

"I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

While they have not discussed their living situation, their shared love of Althorp's history could mean it would make sense for them to live under one roof in the future. However, Cat's family commitments with her two reported children could mean she cannot.