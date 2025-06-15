Princess Eugenie puts personal passion on full display with rare glimpse inside family home

It's not every day that Princess Eugenie shares a look inside the family home she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and two sons, August, four, and Ernest, two.

However, on Sunday, Eugenie revealed a look at her home office as she took part in a video call to mark Scoliosis Awareness Month 2025.

The royal, 35 – who has been open about her scoliosis diagnosis and surgery – talked with Emily Hale, a specialist spinal physiotherapist, and Riley James, who recently ran the London Marathon following spinal fusion surgery to mark the occasion.

© Instagram Eugenie dialled in from her home office

Her home office at Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds in London featured shelving built into the wall which was painted in a deep petrol blue paint. The shelves were then adorned with a number of books, one of which gave away her personal passion.

Ivy Cottage is on the Kensington Palace grounds

A World History of Art by Hugh Honour and John Fleming lay on its side in the room belonging to the royal who studied a combined honours degree in art history, English literature and politics at the University of Newcastle before working at the Paddle8 auction house in New York that led her to take a directing position at Hauser & Wirth gallery in London.

© Instagram / @prestigehk Eugenie has a passion for art

Family photos were also set up on the shelves for an extra personal touch.

Princess Eugenie's London home

Princess Eugenie first moved into Ivy Cottage in 2018 after it was vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They lived there until 2020 before moving into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

© Getty Ivy Cottage sits on the grounds of Kensington Palace (pictured)

She is believed to have moved back into Ivy Cottage in 2022, though she now splits her time between the UK and Portugal. The grace-and-favour home that once housed palace staff.

It features three bedrooms and is off-limits to members of the public. The last time Ivy Cottage featured on Princess Eugenie's public Instagram account was when she paid tribute to her husband on Valentine's Day in February.

© Instagram Eugenie shared the cutest picture of the family outside Ivy Cottage

Jack and Eugenie were seen cuddling their youngest son, Ernest, outside the quaint cottage, which featured a white picket fence and roses climbing the exterior brickwork.

Eugenie's home in Portugal

Eugenie and Jack were led to a life in Portugal after Jack took up work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing the 300-home development that is the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

© Instagram Ernest and August live in Portugal with Jack and Eugenie

The couple reside with their sons in a family home in Comporta. Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind," Eugenie said of her new home on the Table Manners podcast. "Not care. No one cares."

