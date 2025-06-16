Princess Eugenie's playroom for August and Ernest could be a library in rare photo

Princess Eugenie, 35, posted a series of photos documenting the special bond between her husband Jack Brooksbank, 39, and their two sons, August and Ernest, to mark Father's Day.

One adorable photo showed Jack bundling his eldest son into his arms in a big bear hug on the floor of their home, after the pair appeared to finish their bedtime story session. Jack reclined on a textured cream beanbag with a grey fluffy rug draped over the top, while books had been strewn across the floor next to him.

They may have been plucked from the shelves in the background, where lots of mini stories had been stacked next to the built-in blue and white wardrobes. Judging by the decor, it appears to be either August's bedroom or his playroom, and it shared an insight into the little boy's interest in reading.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank on Father's Day

Other snaps also showed Jack diving in the pool alongside his mini-me son, surrounded by palm trees with the ocean in the background, and the doting father carrying his two sons along the boardwalk towards the beach in a sun-soaked snap.

Jack and Eugenie's two homes

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack split their time between the UK and Portugal

The latter was likely taken in Portugal, where the family of four lives part-time. Jack and Eugenie split their time between Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, which was previously home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Comporta, where Jack works with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing the 300-home development that is the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Speaking of the privacy and normality their Portugal home offers the family, Eugenie previously gushed on the Table Manners podcast: "Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

© Instagram The couple spend time in Comporta with Jack's work

However, she returns to the UK to her grace-and-favour home for royal events and family reunions. For example, she was recently spotted taking part in a video call from Ivy Cottage to mark Scoliosis Awareness Month 2025.

The three-bedroom home is off-limits to members of the public, but Eugenie shared a glimpse inside her office as she spoke with Emily Hale, a specialist spinal physiotherapist, and Riley James, who recently ran the London Marathon following spinal fusion surgery.

© Instagram Eugenie recently showed off her home office

The mother-of-two has passed on her passion for reading to her sons, as evidenced by the packed petrol blue bookshelf in the background.

Books included A World History of Art by Hugh Honour and John Fleming, a nod to her combined honours degree in art history, English literature and politics at the University of Newcastle.