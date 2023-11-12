Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's unconventional living arrangements with daughter Lyra revealed

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec dote on their daughter Lyra, who they welcomed in July, and they recently spoke about their future baby plans.

For now, though, their little girl is keeping them busy, as is their work situation. As Janette detailed at the weekend, career commitments mean that she and her family have had to temporarily but radically change their living arrangements, moving out of their Cheshire home.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

On Instagram, the dancer said: "Basically, what’s happened is we have rehearsals in London for three weeks before we open for [their stage show] Dancing in a Winter Wonderland.

"So we got an Airbnb down in London and moved everything with us - everything for Lyra, Aljaz and I, and then Aljaz's sister came for the first week, and now Aljaz's mother's here this week, and then my mother arrives next week and she’ll be joining us for the tour.

© Instagram Janette shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz

"It's quite a manic schedule because we’ve got rehearsals all day, I've still got It Takes Two, and so our time with Lyra is limited at the moment." The doting mum hit back earlier in the week at "mum shaming" however, confessing she had been subjected to a slew of unkind comments following her swift return to work.

The BBC Morning Live host took to her Instagram account with a candid video standing up for why returning to work six weeks after giving birth was the perfect fit for her family of three.

© Shutterstock The couple dote on their little girl

Captioning the clip were the words: "'I don't understand why some parents’ choices are shamed.' "Janette and Aljaž's dreams came true in July welcoming baby Lyra into the world. But when Janette went back to work, feeling empowered, she faced some criticism online. Watch the full film from today’s show on BBC iPlayer right now."

In the video, Janette, 39, could be seen chatting directly to the camera before clips of Aljaz with Lyra were shown as well as Janette being welcomed back to her slot on BBC Morning Live.

© Instagram Janette dotes on little Lyra

She explained: "We decided that I would return to work and Aljaz would take on the majority of the care for Lyra. "Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio."

She added: "I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The star recently spoke out against being "mum shamed"

"I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work. Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children.

"In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."

© Instagram Lyra was born in July

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section with messages for the presenter. One wrote: "This would not even be an issue if it had been the other way round! Lyra is being cared for by a loving parent (yes, Dads can be that too)!"