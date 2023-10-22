Strictly star Stacey Dooley sparks unexpected baby comments with latest home photo

Stacey Dooley's home with her partner Kevin Clifton and their baby daughter Minnie is a haven of calm and relaxation – but the documentary-maker's latest glimpse of the family living room certainly got her followers talking on Sunday!

The star took to Instagram, where she posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the minimalist open-air space, featuring a circular table with a vase of tulips and pristine white sofas. She captioned it: "Home [pink bow emoji] (With my reduced to clear coop flowers lookin v stunz)."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with their responses including: "Gorgeous," and: "It's where the [heart] is".

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton open doors to family home

But other followers thought they spotted an unusual design in Stacey and Kevin's décor, with one writing: "Oh my gosh! If you zoom in to the sofa, between the 2 blankets, the sun is shining in, in such a way that it looks like an ultrasound picture of a baby's face. (I wasn't being weird, it just caught my eye)…"

Another agreed: "It looks like an ultrasound picture transferred onto fabric and made into a pillow, I know other people who have done this," while a third simply penned: "Who do I see in the background?"

The presenter's home photo sparked a lot of comments

Stacey responded by posting a heart-hands emoji. While she and Kevin may or may not have immortalised their little girl's features in fabric, they're both clearly smitten with Minnie, who they welcomed back in January.

Earlier in the week, Stacey paid a sweet tribute to their daughter when she shared a stunning photo of the tot. In her caption, The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter expressed that she was blown away by how "chic" her young girl looked, as the tot relaxed in her pram, wearing a knitted strawberry-pink jumper a pair of baby jeans and a knitted hat to keep her head warm.

© Instagram Stacey is such a doting mum

The parents have chosen not to reveal Minnie's face, so Stacey covered it with a set of bow and crying face emojis. Kevin, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Stories to share a selection of gifts that Disney had sent for the young girl, including a book from the Disney Museum, a jigsaw puzzle celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary, and a plush toy of Minnie Mouse.

Stacey recently opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram The couple are so loved-up

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us. "I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

The 36-year-old also revealed that she discovered a newfound respect for her mum, Di, who raised Stacey as a single parent.

© PA Kevin and Stacey on set at Strictly, where they met in 2018

"Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics," she explained. "I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."