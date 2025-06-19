Ruth Jones' home upheaval amid shock separation from husband David Peet

As a result of her iconic portrayal of Nessa Jenkins in Gavin and Stacey, the BBC sitcom she wrote with James Corden, Ruth Jones has long been synonymous with Barry in Wales.

However, the actress herself, 58, has a permanent residence in Pen-y-lan, Cardiff, just over 20 miles away from her fictional home. For the last 24 years, the comedian has shared her home with her producer husband David Peet.

However, she announced on Thursday that, after 26 years of marriage, they have parted ways.

"We amicably went our separate ways 18 months ago and are now legally separated," the pair told the PA news agency. "We remain good friends. Since our separation, Ruth is living in London and David is living in Canada, where he is in a new relationship."

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Ruth and David have announced their split

While little is known about Ruth's London residence, fans will no doubt wonder if she has chosen to live near James Corden.

It was reported in March that the star, who played Nessa's on-off partner Smithy in the beloved BBC comedy, bought a £11.5 million home in north west London after he relocated back to the UK after living in the United States for eight years.

© BBC James and Ruth both now reside in London

Meanwhile, Ruth has owned her property in Wales for over 20 years. She and David purchased their Welsh bolthole, mock-Tudor property, for £325,000 in 2001.

Though she has called Pe-y-lan for a number of years, she is originally from Porthcawl.

© Tom Jackson Ruth Jones is synonymous with Barry Island

"Home is Porthcawl, where I was brought up and where many members of my family still live. I love that area because it’s so unchanged, and reminds me very much of my childhood," she told Wales.com in an interview.

Ruth's upcoming project

Though Ruth has upped sticks and situated herself in London, her latest project takes her north. In January, it was announced that Ruth would star opposite Bloodlands star James Nesbitt in an eight-part adaptation of Harlan Coben's book Run Away for Netflix.

© Getty Ruth Jones is set to star in a new Harlan Coben drama

The actress will play Elena Ravenscroft in the show, which follows Simon's [James Nesbitt] life as it falls apart after his daughter runs away.

DISCOVER: Will Gavin and Stacey spin-offs happen? Here's what the stars have said

The plot has been shifted from the US to the UK as filming commenced in Manchester and north-west England in January.