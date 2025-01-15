Pep Guardiola and wife's unusual living situation amid divorce explained

Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina are separating after ten years of marriage.

According to Spanish media, the Manchester City FC manager, 53, and his fashion designer wife, 52, who have been together for three decades, have decided to part ways but Spanish publication Sport reports that their relationship is remaining "cordial, stable and friendly".

Although news of the split was only shared recently, the couple raised some eyebrows a few years ago when it was reported that they had begun living separately.

Find out more about their unique living situation below…

© Getty Images Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra

Pep Guardiola and his wife's unusual living situation

Five years ago, Pep's wife Cristina moved back to Barcelona in their homeland with one of their children. It was reported at the time that Cristina had decided to return to Spain to work on her business ventures.

According to Mirror Sport, Cristina was keen to continue managing her own fashion brand in Catalonia but was struggling to continue with the relentless travelling back and forth between Spain and the UK.

© Getty Images Pep Guardiola of Spain the Manchester City Football Club manager walks with his wife Cristina Serra

Instead, she decided to permanently stay in their luxury city-centre apartment in Barcelona while Pep remained in Manchester.

If some Man City fans were worried at the time about how this might have impacted his career, they needn't have been as he continued to remain dedicated to his role as manager of the successful team.

Pep and Cristina met in 1994 while Pep was playing for Barcelona's team and Cristina was working in her family's boutique clothing store.

© FIFA via Getty Images Football Manager, Pep Guardiola, Cristina Serra and Maria Guardiola arrive on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at The Apollo Theatre

They made things official when they wed in 2014, twenty years after their romance blossomed.

Despite living separately for the last five years, they continued to be spotted together on occasion particularly at big games and events. It's also reported that they spent Christmas together in December 2024.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see

Do Pep Guardiola and Cristina have children?

During their 30-year union, Pep and Cristina welcomed three children.

Their eldest is Maria, 24, is a model and influencer who has over 900,000 followers on Instagram. Their second is Marius, 22, who lives in Dubai and runs three businesses, while their youngest, 17-year-old Valentina, is a student.

Pep's daughter is an influencer View post on Instagram

Pep and Cristina don't often speak out about their personal lives or their family, but the football manager did open up about the harrowing experience in 2017 when two of children and his wife were at the Ariana Grande concert that was targeted by a suicide bomber in 2017.

"I was at home with my son, and wife and my daughters were there. She called me, but immediately the line broke. She told me 'Something happened and we are running, I don't know what happened,' and the line broke.

"At the end, we were lucky. Unfortunately, many people suffered."